Huckberry Almost Site-wide Sale, Felted Wool Sweaters, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Huckberry just does not do blanket sales like this all that often. No code necessary here. Discount happens at checkout. And this INCLUDES stuff that’s already on sale. It should stack. There are a few exclusions though: Danner, Red Wing, Olukai, Teva, Patagonia, Vuori, Naglev, GORUCK, James Brand, Mystery Ranch. (Shakes fist at sky.)

J. Crew launched a new rewards club not that long back, and now they’re pushing promotions exclusive to that club. And it’s not an exclusive club. All you have to do is fork over an email address. No credit card required. Are there a lot of desirable goods excluded? Of course. But there’s still plenty from their new arrivals list that’s getting that cut.

Goodyear welted, Made in the UK, and your choice of either a smooth leather sole, or a studded dainite sole for grip. At checkout, it’s your choice between black shoes with leather or Dainite soles, the dark brown shoes with leather or Dainite soles, or the burgundy shoes with leather soles. It IS UK sizing though. So, most are gonna wanna size down a full size. Just be careful with that.

Those oxblood Clarks Bushacres are either going to be incredible, or, it’s gonna look like you throttled and skinned Barney the dinosaur for a pair of shoes. I can’t tell which from here. But hey, they’re on sale! Also, head this way for those surprisingly nice double monks.

Warning. Splurge territory ahead. Check those paper catalogs. If you’ve ever gotten anything from Todd Snyder, you’re almost certainly on their mailing list. And when it comes to actual, tangible, paper, snail mail catalogs, Todd Snyder does it right. They’re just fun to flip through (aside from the retail prices… good cripes there’s some spendy stuff in there). Anywho, check for a discount card in there. It DOES work on Timex. Also works on Tod Snyder, Todd Snyder + Champion, and New Era. Other stuff is out. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!!

Also worth a mention: