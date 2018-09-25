Best of Threads: Watches, Leather Weekender suggestions, and buying a Mattress.

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

The What Watch I Wore Today thread continues to be a popular spot with watch enthusiasts. Jwwilker kicked the month of September off with a classic Speedy Tuesday image, showing the folks how nice an Omega Speedmaster looks on a leather strap. Nandyn posted an image of his watch sporting a homemade leather strap while carlitos showed how the Timex Weekender can (and should?) be enjoyed on the weekend. Doug Chalkey showed thread readers/watchers just how nice his Armogan Regalia is, claiming it is quickly becoming his daily wearer. Proving that Dappered giveaways are indeed real, DrewCPA posted a photo of his Orient Mako II that he won via a Dappered giveaway. Chiconice posted a great looking photo of his Steinhart while down at the beach and Winters posted a nice shot of his Tudor. Great watches abound.

DocDave asked forum readers for guidance on purchasing a leather weekender bag. Idvsego suggested a canvas duffle, as he felt the one he purchased met his needs and was purchased at a great price. Evenflow suggested Saddleback doctor’s bag, while JBarwick came through with a good review of the Barbour Leather Medium Travel bag. Burner brought DocDave’s attention to a bag up for purchase on Massdrop, with Paddington, SurfNorway and neminat all coming through with suggestions of their own. No word yet if any bag has been purchased. (Bag shown above is the Blue Claw Co. Bronson Weekender in an out-of-production colorway that was made exclusively for Bespoke Post.)

Given the appreciation for fine footwear on Dappered, it should come as no surprise that the recent changes at Allen Edmonds have resulted in much discussion on the threads. Lax101 kicked things off by talking about his concerns with the direction the company is going in. SwiftToole shared some of his insights involving the company, while mebejoseph said that of the five pairs of Allen Edmonds shoes he’s purchased in the last year, all of them have had a small cosmetic defect. Dougie shared his experience purchasing a pair of Strand seconds, while Rawfull posted a message saying his most recent purchase from Allen Edmonds wasn’t all that bad. Alex.C then expressed his concern involving the purchase of any AE shoes that aren’t the standard D width. Concern of Allen Edmonds carried on with armedferret, Greyone and Davidvan61. Time will tell if the concern raised in the thread are warranted or not.

Proving that Dappered readers are not solely focused on style, mebejoseph came to the forums looking for advice on buying a new mattress. His question; make the purchase in person or online? DocDave suggested making the purchase in person so you can demo the mattress in the shop. JBarwick agreed with the doing the purchase in person, although thedrake commented that he just finished purchasing a mattress online and was waiting for it to be delivered. Deke was of the opinion that it didn’t really matter where you bought your mattress, so long as they had a good return policy. Stepping It Up shared a helpful link dealing with the whole battle involved with buying & selling mattresses on the Internet (it is a fascinating read by the way) and Rawfull warned of how foam beds can be bad for heat retention. Lastly Creature spoke of his recent mattress purchase from Tuft and Needle.

Are you getting a good nights sleep? Want to share you mattress brand with the others so they can join in the slumber party? If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around.