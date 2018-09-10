10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Perfect Fall Sweaters, $15 Dress Shirts, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

UNIQLO’s excellent, lightweight yet super strong, 100% merino wool fabric in a sporty stripe pattern. And those stripes are set at just the right point to accentuate the hard work you’ve been putting in at the gym. Three color schemes to pick from. Oh, and you see those little bumps above his shoulders? That’s because someone hung the sweater on a hanger. Don’t hang your sweaters. Especially don’t hang them on wire hangers. No. WIRE. HANGERS!!

Real suede here. Not sueded polyester. And word is they’re true to size too. Can go for as low as $35 during sales, but usually kick around $40 – $50. Big thanks to Andy A. for the tip!

Over the $75 threshold at full price, but was just 30% off for those who have signed up for the free J. Crew rewards program. From their classic workwear inspired line.

This is a tip from Aaron K., and I’ll let him handle this one: One of the things I like a lot about Dappered is the sheer variety of content, which includes food suggestions & recipes. As a recommendation for any cook, from those just starting, to more seasoned types, I would suggest The Joy of Cooking. It’s as close to a one-volume cooking dictionary/encyclopedia that I can think of, making itself useful as a great basic reference book, as well as a source for new ideas and ways to push one’s cooking skills.The more modern edition still covers all of the basics, but adds many ‘world cuisine’ recipes.

Tattersall is criminally under valued as a pattern. Offered here in a slim fit, and for fifteen bucks. You could do a LOT worse when it comes to a fifteen dollar dress shirt.

Total splurge. Offered through Gustin, and I’m guessing that this thing isn’t gonna get enough people to back it to head into production. 1.5″ wide Horween full grain leather. USA-made solid brass roller buckle and rivets. And dat green. The nice thing about a shade such as this is that you won’t have to worry about matching it to your shoes. And it’d look great with some classic white sneakers.

Excluded now. And probably gonna be excluded for awhile, being that it’s a branded collection. But it all goes on sale at some point, no? 60% wool and 40% nylon blend that’s spun to feel extra light and soft. Big fan of those retro stripes. Kinda like the UNIQLO version, only a bit more retro looking. A few more color options to pick from too.

Have mentioned this before, but, we’re getting into flu season. So along with getting your flu shot (please, we can’t afford to have any reader dropping dead from influenza), one of these suckers is a great addition to those who work in sales and shake a ton of hands. Or teach kindergarten. Or test door knobs in the field. Made in the USA from a single piece of leather with their subtle and classy F-three-dot logo. This is a perfect gift for those in the medical field. Especially the lady or ladies in your life. Shown above on my pal Kelly’s purse. She works in the medical sales field, and she’s in and out of clinics all day every day. So having one of these things on hand, stylishly, is a huge win. Thank you for not dropping dead.

Not bad. Not bad at all. It’s a 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester knit that feels a bit like a sweatshirt, but more of a refined sweatshirt. If a sweatshirt can get refined and turned into a sportcoat for around fifty bucks. Size shown is a large on 5’10” / 195, and it’s a touch big. Yet I feel like a medium would be too small. So it seems like Goodfellow & Co. is still dealing with those large gaps between their sizes. Still, gonna be part of the upcoming best sportcoats of the fall round up. If it fits you decent enough off the rack? It’s a big time winner. Shown at the top of the post. Also available in blue and a deep charcoal.

A perfect way to dress down your suits (as evidenced above.) Plus they’ll look great with jeans too. Also, Banana Republic’s Extra-Fine Italian Merino is about as good as it gets. Should go on sale often.

