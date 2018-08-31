The Weekend Reset: Killer Klowns, killer rock and a buzz-kill courtesy of Adidas.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

We have Dappered Threads to thank for bringing this to our attention. This is right out of the Disney marketing playbook: restrict the supply of your most loved products and make consumers wait (and clamor) for their return. It looks like it might have worked or is working but this just seems like a way for aftermarket sellers to make big money while frustrating brand loyalists. Needless to say, movies are completely different than shoes. Also, it makes me crabby so there’s that. Boo. Editor’s Note: This stinks. Stan Smiths are my favorites, and they’re a huge recommendation around here.

RECOGNIZE: The Silver Screen’s favorite scream.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is something I feel I should have known about before now. The Wilhelm Scream is a really interesting story about an inside-joke in the film world that has evolved to be something like a rite-of-passage for directors. It also makes for something to look out for next time you watch a movie. My friend and his kid like to see who can spot this when watching movies and they’ve kept a running tally.

I hated taking naps when I was a kid. Mostly, I would lie there with bitter indignation that I had to go be quiet so that someone could watch their stories (“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives…”). But now? I think they might be the greatest invention ever. Only, I can never seem to fall asleep when I want to. I worry about not getting a decent nap because I can’t get to sleep and before you know it that alarm goes off. Just as I was nodding off. So this article about how servicemen get to sleep when they only have a little time seems absolutely sensible. Bookmark. And you’ll be Winkin’ and Blinkin’ and Nodding off in no time. Thanks to Joe for passing this along.

ROCK: Before Pearl Jam, there was Mother Love Bone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oh what could have been. Andrew Wood was destined to be a star. Mother Love Bone should have been a phenomenon. Instead, it ended in tragedy and left much of the Seattle music scene shattered. Mother Love Bone was electrifying live, pulling together bits and pieces from all kinds of Rock N Roll, from glam to metal, punk to power ballads, everything was big and bold and larger than life. And then Andrew died and everything changed. His death led to this album’s creation. And, eventually, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament formed a band called Pearl Jam. I would take MLB over PJ any damn day ever.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Because sometimes you just want a cult campy horror movie with a bitchin’ 80’s soundtrack. This is that movie. Yes, it is cheesy. But there are also some pretty funny sight gags. There are genuine creepy moments. And there are the Klowns – oversized, ugly and laser-focused on mayhem. It is also loaded with so much 80’s goodness: terrible fashion, generic beer, ugly-ass cars, over-acting authority figures, stereotype bikers, men’s lip gloss and some pretty terrific punk rock from The Dickies. It is a perfect movie for hanging out with friends and enjoying whatever it is you happen to enjoy.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that frito scoops with taco filling is not going to do him any favors..