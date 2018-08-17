The Weekend Reset: From Baker Street to the Middle Ages and an orchestrated Queen of Soul

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

The Champagne Cocktail. It is incredibly simple to make. It adds a little extra oomph to the bubbles, and it is dee-lish-us. This one serves up well and goes down easy. So there’s that. And besides, let’s face it, after a while, beer can just fill you up and make you feel bloated. That’s not going to happen with these. Just, you know, don’t overdo it.

BINGE: A new series from the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama.

Anytime Matt Groening introduces a new show, I’m of the opinion he has earned the benefit of the doubt. And so with the debut of his new medieval fantasy series on NETFLIX today, I will be settling in for some new characters, situations and adventures cut from the same cloth as a couple of shows I’ve always enjoyed.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – The Complete Sherlock Holmes – Yes, countless movies and TV shows have been made about the adventures of Sherlock and his patient compatriot Watson. But there is nothing like going directly to the source material. This collection has everything Sherlock – all of Doyle’s novels and short stories gathered together. The short stories are easy digestible in one sitting. The novels play out in chapters that offer the same brevity. You will discover popular phrases coined in these pages. You will encounter many colorful characters and exotic locales and situations and you will find that the very first story written takes place, not in England, but in the American southwest. And, hopefully, you will be completely engaged.

We have really sad news coming out of Detroit this week. The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76. Among the scores of music icons we have lost in the past two years, Aretha is in a class by herself. I mean no disrespect to those artists (Bowie, Prince, Petty et al) but it is hard to convey the importance of her work. Besides her incredible voice and musicianship, Aretha supported songwriters who were just getting started (like a 23 year old Elton John and his “Border Song”). Late last year, her greatest hits were enhanced with arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic on the album Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Brand New Me. These renditions are at once familiar and a revelation. There will never be anyone like her ever again.

RELAX: Treat Yo’self.

Seriously. Don’t be like me. Get yourself a massage. I have a trainer to thank for making me get my first. I waited way too long to get my first. I had my reasons (and you might as well – I get that) but they all seemed irrelevant after the fact. You hear about how things can change your life? Yeah. That happened for me. Instead of thinking of getting a massage as a luxury, refocus on how beneficial getting one is for you. Because they are, as the video (bland as it is) points out.There are many kinds to choose from and you should consider which one might suit you best. Most massage centers have introductory prices and if you have an HSA with your job, it may be covered by your program. Just do it.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that this is a life-long endeavor.