The Playlist – August 2018

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

I love everything about this new track from Matthew Houck, AKA Phosphorescent. It rolls along on a bubbly beat, with a care-free attitude which is fresh and laid back. There is some definite nostalgia happening with the arrangement and while I can’t put my finger on it, it might be because the entire song is a ruthless hook which will install itself up in your little grey cells and not let go. It is a glorious thing indeed.

At this point you are either a definite fan or a definite hater. I had the chance to see these guys a couple weeks back and they were an absolute blast. They may be a momentary phenomenon but I’m going to enjoy it while it lasts.

A lovely, sneakily addictive ear worm.

Everyone’s favorite OG stoner-rappers (or is it rap-stoners?) are back with everything you’d expect and then some. Sessions for their upcoming release Elephants on Acid (available September 28th) were recorded in Egypt and some of what the band was hearing on Egyptian radio made it’s way to the album. This psychedelic Mid-East influenced track finds the band in excellent form. Welcome back fellas.

David Bowie was never really happy with the production and arrangements for his 1987 album Never Let Me Down. Nevertheless, it contained some really strong songs which still sound good today. This re-recording keeps Peter Frampton’s original sitar work, an appropriate nod to the era the song is written about.

Perfect Scottish pop. That’s what these guys consistently serve us and we thank them.

Old school disco from Mark Ronson and Diplo, who know a thing or two about the genre. Slick stuff, this.

New music from a British quintet who Joe turned me onto. This is gym playlist worthy. Solid melodies and a nice mix are just part of what is appealing about this really fun and catchy song. Also, as Joe pointed out, the lyrics are pretty relatable.

Haters gonna hate. For everyone else, the duo return with a song that feels big and moody and is dark and scream-y and has made a lot of people excited about their new album.

For those of you who appreciate Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, William Price is an artist for you. He was born and raised in the Peguis First Nation of Manitoba, Canada. His voice is rich and deep and immediately comforting. This is classic singer songwriter music and it is fairly endearing.

Ah hell yeah. This is all sorts of fun. A blast of retro ska that wields all the fun of those who came before. Full marks.

Joe asked me the other day, “why aren’t Scars on 45…bigger?” This is something I ask myself all. the. time. This gifted band from Bradford, England continue to create catchy, memorable songs which have fallen between the cracks of various musical genres. That’s a shame. “Teenage Superstar” features a giant chorus, terrific harmonies and a bit of nostalgia wrapped up in production from Matt Nathanson.

That one time Tom Morello went dubstep.

Low on histrionics and yet very much MUSE, the latest offering from their new album is something you will likely be hearing pretty much everywhere in the near future.

Robyn! Welcome back and oh how we’ve missed you. Melancholy is built into the DNA of Robyn’s songs, even when they are made for the dance floor. It’s been a long eight years since her last record and this is a terrific intro to her imminent project.

Nonchalant and disarming, “Flagpole Sitta” is, in retrospect, quaint, all things considered. Hearing this 20 some odd years after it’s initial release, lyrics like “Been around the world and found only stupid people are breeding…” seem portentous. This is one of those songs that make the end of the world sound fun. So, there’s that.

