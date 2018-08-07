Style Scenario: Watching the Prem in the Pub with Pals (Early Season)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s back! Soccer never stops. Seems like the World Cup just ended, and here we are. The Community Shield is already in the bag (for Man City of course), and the Premier League kicks off Friday night. If you’re headed to a pub this weekend with some pals for a mid-day meetup and the beautiful game, here’s one way to look good, but not overdressed, while doing so. (Photo Credit)

The “Polo”: Whatever your team’s travel polo happens to be (price varies). Soccer excels in the style category. Whether it’s the kits or their travel wear, each year every team and their suppliers try something new. And unlike other sports, soccer stuff actually fits and looks decent. With some exceptions of course. (As a proud Spurs supporter, I was… less than excited about this year’s kits. Woof. The “intentionally ugly” trend has gone too far.) But even if your club has a dud of a jersey for 18′-19′, chances are they’ve released something decent for their “gameday” or “travelwear” collection. Will it be expensive? Yeah, but that’s how it goes with officially licensed gear. No matter the sport.

The Shorts: Amazon Goodthreads 9″ Stretch Chino Short – $25. You want a complimentary color to whatever you’re wearing up top. Not something super-matchy-matchy that looks like you’re trying to replicate a full kit/head-to-toe wheelhouse team colors. It’s just a game. Not Halloween when you’re 6 years old.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Quartz – $45.97 ($99). From their Waterbury line. A little more heft and style, for around the price of a dirt cheap weekender.

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Wellington Folding Wayfarers – $14.90. For the in-and-out trips to the patio/beer garden between games. If your pub has one of those. Or, for just fighting the blinding sun on the way in. Mid-day games in England are morning games here afterall. Also, cheap enough that you won’t be too sad if you forget them at the bar/in the uber (can’t imagine how that could happen).

The Shoes + Socks: Stan Smiths – $80 + Darn Tough Merino Ankle Socks – $15.95. The most casual combination I’ve found to date. Stan Smiths are freakishly comfortable, and when you add in the wicking and cushioning properties of some middle weight ankle socks by Darn Tough, your feet will thank you for all those hours of standing around the bar. Or walking between pubs. Or whatever.

The Belt: GAP Elastic Braided Belt – $23.97 when 40% off ($39.95). Lightweight. Comfortable. Stretchy.

The Drink: Any of the lighter English-Style ales. Even though a soccer game takes nowhere near as long as baseball or football, sticking to the lighter, 4% – 6% English stuff is smart. Those heavy American IPAs and Belgian Quads will have you shitfaced in no time. And day drinking takes disciple. Or, just stick to Arnold Palmers and/or OJ.

The Between-Games/After Match Competition: Darts. Most good Soccer bars have a dart board or three tucked into a corner somewhere. If the game ends and you’re not done with your pint, throwing some darts is a great way to pass the time between sips.

The Tip for Tips… and paying: Cash. Servers/bartenders really appreciate cash. A buck per drink (or perhaps a little more) will keep their attention on you when the joint is packed. That, and if you pay in cash, that next day you won’t look into your wallet and realize, in a panic, that you’ve left your credit or debit card at the bar.

The Prep & Postgame: Guardian Football Weekly. It’s a twice-a-week podcast (despite the “weekly” name) that excels at all things Football. Not too serious but still well informed. It’s free too.