Steal Alert: J. Crew Ludlow Italian Worsted Wool Suits for $296

There’s been some concern that J. Crew is about to change. And perhaps not for the better. It feels like most of the change is gonna happen on the women’s side, but who knows. It’s tough to predict. So if you like their Ludlow suits, now’s not a bad time to grab one.

Nice Italian wool. Lined in Bemberg instead of stuffy polyester. Half canvas construction. Plus, they’re sold as suit separates instead of traditionally nested pairs. That’s a huge deal for fellas who don’t fall into the normal “drop” zone of other suit companies.

Sold as separates, so, don’t forget the pants.

And now they’re on sale for the same price that a fused, basic wool number from little brother JCF usually goes for. And they’re not final sale either. Yet.

Yes, they do have the too-slim-for-some 2.5″ lapel. But most don’t seem to mind it, and the slightly lower slung button stance on Ludlow jackets seem to balance it out. Bummed that there’s not any real Crosby fits in the sale section.

We’ll do a deeper dive into this promotion as well as the rest of the long weekend sales coming up in a hoedown on Thursday.

That’s all. Carry on.