Quick Picks: Lands’ End 50% off 1 Reg. Priced Item One Day Sale

Lands’ End seems to have clammed up when it comes to new arrivals. There’s just not a TON of new stuff to pick from. But half off is as good as it gets for Lands’ end. So while it doesn’t work on sale items, and there’s not a boatload of new fall arrivals available yet, it still felt like this was worth a mention.

Code MELON and pin 3668 is set to expire today. And again, it won’t work on more than one thing in your cart. Just one item. Off we go.

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

Two observations. First? Lands’ End looks to be pushing turtlenecks this year. Noted. Second, ignore the turtlenecks (if that’s not your thing) and focus on those sportcoats. Huge potential here. Unstructured, has stretch, totally unlined back, and an engineered poly/wool blend fabric for comfort. Got one on the way for an in-person. Hopefully these things are as good in person as I am excited about them. 65% polyester/23% wool/12% cotton blend. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on these. Also available in a traditional fit.

Now, while the wool isn’t luxurious, it’s a hell of a price for a half canvas do-anything navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit. Also pictured at the top of this post.

The volley trunk from Lands’ End is one of the better, affordable (borderline dirt cheap) swim trunk designs out there. Good looking prints and solids, a mesh liner, and a few different lengths.

The zip, is it, Daddy-o. Ya dig? Absurdly handy. Stash it in the trunk of your car and it’ll make for something decent looking (and sturdy) to grab for quick errands and grocery trips. Also does great for trips to the beach.

Denim jackets are NOT for everyone. Totally understand that. But if you’re denim-trucker-curious, and want to give one a shot without breaking the bank, forty bucks isn’t too high of an asking price. Garment-washed to feel soft and broken in the first time you put it on. Which is good, since a lot of denim jackets can feel like you’re putting on a rusty suit of armor. 99% cotton and 1% stretch.

Neck and sleeve sizing instead of ballpark S/M/L. Supima cotton. A basic, but a well executed basic. More dress-shirt like than casual, thick ocbd. Thinner than a squishy OCBD you’d wear untucked under a sweater with jeans and sneakers. Available in classic or tailored. If you want tailored, don’t forget to click that option when selecting your size.

A more casual, rumpled version of their Hyde Park oxfords. Multiple colors to pick from. Kinda a bummer that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though. Note that there are three fit options on these things.There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size.

Makes me wanna yodel. Waxed canvas with tanned-in-Wisconsin leather accents. 12″W x 6″D x 19″H. certainly has a retro vibe going for it, but unlike a lot of other traditional rucksacks, this one actually has some padding to the straps and the back of the bag.

Gotta say I’m intrigued by these. 71% cotton/24% polyester/5% spandex blend fabric that’s supposed to breathe, wick, and stretch with ease. As the worlds of technical garments and style continue to smash into each other at a break neck pace, these might be a cheap way to dip a toe (or a couple of legs) in those waters.

I mean, it’s fun to think about fall, right? Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement.

Don’t dismiss that gray. Gray suede belts are a lot more versatile than you think. And these are a regular buckle style, so, no risk of a d-ring style that doesn’t grab and slips all day.

Pretty cheap for waxed canvas and leather trim. You just gotta be okay with that big Lands’ End branding patch. Briefcase dimensions are 16”L x 12”H x 4.5”D. Duffel is 24”L x 11”H x 11”D.

They’re made out of the exact same, cool and crisp fabric that Lands’ End makes their oxford shirts out of. Price range above indicates what you pay depending on your mattress size (twin, full, queen, king).

For you tailgating / picnic / outdoor concert types. Pendleton wool on one side, sturdy nylon back makes for easy drying/cleaning. “Crafted by Pendleton in the Pacific Northwest.”

Told you there wasn’t a ton of new arrivals just yet. Anyway, the 50% off 1 regular priced item code and pin MELON & 3668 expires today, 8/8/18. Free shipping kicks in at fifty bucks.