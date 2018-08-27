Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, New Susu Separates, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Well this is getting serious. First quality, dark brown made in the USA dress shoes for $208? Yes please. And those Nomads are awfully nice for that price too. Was an extra 20% off last week. Now, thanks to the upcoming Labor Day weekend, they’re up to an extra 30% off. So why the low prices on such a standard, classic color like dark brown? Because they’re phasing out this shade of dark brown to make way for the new “coffee.” Why? Beats me. But it means we get to save a ton of cash if we’re in the market for some new shoes or boots.

Made of English Bridle Leather (I think they’re manufactured in Europe?) these things have gotten some pretty solid reviews from fellas who have taken the plunge on them before. Final sale though since it’s Massdrop. And yes, they do come with a detachable cotton webbing shoulder strap.

Much of Suitsupply’s new fall collection is in for pre-order, and there are a few new separate options when it comes to their suiting. And that’s VERY welcome news for those of us who can’t squeeze into their pants when it comes to their standard suit drop.

Also worth a mention on a Monday