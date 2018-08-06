Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, Merino T-Shirts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: Additional 25% off Clearance (exp 8/6)
- Made in Italy Supersoft Construction Regent Fit Sport Coat – $336.75 ($898)
- Regent Fit BrooksTweed Plaid with Deco Sport Coat – $223.50 ($498)
- Milano Fit Donegal Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Tie Driving Moccasins – $94.50 ($168)
- Tartan Belt – $35.40 ($118)
- Made in the USA Suede Longwings – $149.25 ($398)
- Regent Fit Harris Tweed Multi-Windowpane Sport Coat – $261.75 ($698) at top of post
Is it too early to think about tweed? The Hall of Fame game was just a few days back, wasn’t it? So football is just around the corner? It’s still blazing hot in most of the Northern Hemisphere, but when Brooks Brothers does an extra 25% off clearance sale, a lot of us take notice. Those sportcoats are a heck of a deal (and they made our best bang for the buck list too).
#2. Icebreaker Merino: 30% – 50% off End of Season Sale
- Cool-Lite Short Sleeve Crew – $40 FINAL ($80)
- Tech-lite Short Sleeve Crew – $42.50 FINAL ($85)
- Spectre Short Sleeve Crew – $32.50 FINAL ($65)
Stepping a bit outside of what we usually cover, but… they make a product that’s a game changer for many of us. Merino wool t-shirts. That’s right; lightweight, naturally wicking, extra cool, temperature regulating, merino wool t-shirts. Don’t furrow your brow. If you’ve never tried one, beware. Once you try merino t-shirts, you’ll never go back to cotton or tri-blend. Now, they do make more than just t-shirts. But… try the tees. You won’t be sorry.
#3. GAP: 40% off EVERYTHING & Free Ship w/ FRIENDS + extra 10% off w/ BEST
- Casual Classic Blazer in 98% Cotton, 2% Lycra Stretch – $48.57 ($89.95)
- Vintage Wash Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $32.37 ($59.95)
- Washwell Jeans in Slim Straight Fit with GapFlex – $37.77 ($69.95)
- Elastic Braided Belt or Chino Web Belt – $17.82 ($29.95)
- Basic Belts in Brown, Black, or Light Brown – $23.40 ($39.95)
GAP can exclude a LOT of stuff with their regular codes and promos. So when there’s no exclusions and everything ships for free? It’s worth a look. Meanwhile, those jeans are 90% Cotton, 8% Elasterell, 2% Spandex. Might make for a nice, cheaper alternative to BR traveler jeans? Codes expire today, 8/6.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: New Additions to Summer Clearance
- Nomad Chukka in Bone, Snuff, or Navy – $207 ($345)
- McAllister wingtip oxford in dark brown – $297 ($425)
- MacKenzie Medallion Toe Wholecut in dark brown – $297 ($425)
- Dalton boots in dark brown – $345 ($495)
Just over $200 for those Nomad Chukkas feels like a steal. Full review can be found here. Meanwhile, lots of dark brown, wheelhouse dress shoes (and boots, the Dalton!) are getting sizable markdowns. Are people really just not buying dark brown right now?
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Todd Snyder: Extra 10% off final sale items w/ HANGTEN
- Cool Material: Their bi-annual “the purge” clearance event is underway.