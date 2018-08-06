Dappered

Monday Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, Merino T-Shirts, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Brooks Brothers: Additional 25% off Clearance (exp 8/6)

Brooks Brothers

Is it too early to think about tweed? The Hall of Fame game was just a few days back, wasn’t it? So football is just around the corner? It’s still blazing hot in most of the Northern Hemisphere, but when Brooks Brothers does an extra 25% off clearance sale, a lot of us take notice. Those sportcoats are a heck of a deal (and they made our best bang for the buck list too).

 

#2. Icebreaker Merino: 30% – 50% off End of Season Sale

Icebreaker Merino

Stepping a bit outside of what we usually cover, but… they make a product that’s a game changer for many of us. Merino wool t-shirts. That’s right; lightweight, naturally wicking, extra cool, temperature regulating, merino wool t-shirts. Don’t furrow your brow. If you’ve never tried one, beware. Once you try merino t-shirts, you’ll never go back to cotton or tri-blend. Now, they do make more than just t-shirts. But… try the tees. You won’t be sorry.

 

#3. GAP: 40% off EVERYTHING & Free Ship w/ FRIENDS + extra 10% off w/ BEST

GAP

GAP can exclude a LOT of stuff with their regular codes and promos. So when there’s no exclusions and everything ships for free? It’s worth a look. Meanwhile, those jeans are 90% Cotton, 8% Elasterell, 2% Spandex. Might make for a nice, cheaper alternative to BR traveler jeans? Codes expire today, 8/6.

 

BONUS  Allen Edmonds: New Additions to Summer Clearance

Just over $200 for those Nomad Chukkas feels like a steal. Full review can be found here. Meanwhile, lots of dark brown, wheelhouse dress shoes (and boots, the Dalton!) are getting sizable markdowns. Are people really just not buying dark brown right now?

 

Also worth a mention on a Monday

  • Todd Snyder: Extra 10% off final sale items w/ HANGTEN
  • Cool Material: Their bi-annual “the purge” clearance event is underway.