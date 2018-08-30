Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2018 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.

Expect these to be updated as more sales start to roll in today and over the weekend. Got a tip on a Labor Day weekend sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

Lots of exclusions, but there’s still plenty of deals to be had. Nice to see that they’ve included their outstanding wool/cotton blazers in this sale (full review of those can be found here). Also, under $300 for a Ludlow suit in worsted wool is quite nice. Half-canvas and bemberg lined.

This was already a great deal, but I had no idea that this PLUS30 code was also working on Factory 2nds. Huge thanks to Adam G. for the tip here. Just remember that there’s a steep $25 restocking fee on any returned through the mail factory 2nds. And you just don’t know what makes them seconds quality (small cosmetic blemishes) until they show up.

Not bad. EXPRESS can be more than graphic tees with lions and “LOYALTY” splashed across em’. But yeah, still gotta dodge some of that super loud and logo’d up stuff.

Geeze Bonobos. Them be some steep thresholds. But… I suppose Bonobos doesn’t really do “cheap,” despite being bought by Wally World. Some of their stuff is way out of the budget. (Premium chinos for $200? No thanks.) But some of their tailored stuff, like those sportcoats, are home runs.

Yes, there are some 3rd party brand exclusions, but they’re pretty few and far between. Which means 25% off those new Red Wings and/or the Filson Original Briefcase. Thanks Club Monaco!

Quite the end of summer clearance feel going on over at Huckberry right now. Those Flint & Tinder 365 shorts aren’t cheap at full retail, and they’re hardly dirt cheap even with the sale, but the fabric really is outstanding and the made in the USA factor is a huge plus.

Bummed that this doesn’t apply to men’s blazers and/or suiting. Also, note that JCF has switched from all merino basic v-necks and crew necks this year to something they’re calling a “perfect merino blend,” which is described as cotton/poly/merino? Eeesh. Anyway, at least the extra 50% off clearance code is a pretty solid deal. Not bad if you’re looking to grab a few inexpensive long sleeve button downs for the upcoming cooler weather.

Lands’ End can be a bit hit or miss for some of us, and they don’t carry a ton of variety, but when they hit on a basic they hit it out of the park. Like those 100% wool year’rounder dress pants. Lots of guys swear by those. And their quilted jackets are nice for the price. 40% off is pretty solid. When they go 50% off, it’s almost always limited to just one item. You can go multiple here.

It’s a select dress and sport shirts deal, so be prepared to sort by size and fit. Milano is their slimmest fit, while their Regent fit is a pretty good athletic fit for most fellas. Works out to $236 total out of pocket by the time its all said and done, but if you like Brooks Brothers shirts? These bulk deals are a good time to stock up.

Okay, so, it’s not a sale. But nothing says the impending return of fall and winter quite like UNIQLO’s extremely popular “chesterfield” wool/cashmere topcoats being restocked on their site. Four colors to pick from. Just be warned that they’re not the thickest/warmest coats. Yes, the fabric is nice. But it’s not gonna keep you super warm when it’s real cold out.

Also worth a mention: