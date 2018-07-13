The Weekend Reset: American Classics, great grilling, and some Dusty inspired heartache.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Shannon Shaw fronts Shannon & The Clams, a band that, according to their Wikipedia page, is an “indie garage punk quartet based in Oakland, California. Known for a vintage sound that incorporates elements of doo-wop, classic R&B, garage psych, and surf…” Shaw’s voice is smoky and sultry and perfectly suited to Auerbach’s desire to make a Dusty In Memphis kind of record with her. Success. Shaw’s voice makes for a grittier update on Dusty Springfield’s classic and the material here is perfectly suited to her big personality. This is perfect for hot summer nights with friends, drinking beers and loving life.

ESCAPE: A pretty cool way to have fun and feel like an idiot.

There’s a good chance you might have already done an escape room before. Or, maybe, you give these places the side-eye. Yes, escape rooms are a favorite activity for corporate team building exercises (this is exactly how I was introduced to them), but that doesn’t mean they aren’t legitimate entertainment options. Mostly. It’s always good to do some research on places before you commit. There can be some pretty big swings on the quality control spectrum if you know what I mean. If you can’t find much about a particular company, ask to see a room first. But, back to the fun. And they are fun if you like puzzles and challenges and getting your little grey cells working. The video above does a good job of explaining how they work.

This was a revelation. An H.G. Wells story adapted for the screen by a British movie studio. For a black and white film from 1936, this is Sci-Fi AF. The design, from sets to wardrobes, are fantastic. As befits the era, much of the design is Art Deco inspired. All of this in a film that promotes big concepts of what Wells expected for his future and our now. Much of it resonated with what we see today. Some, not so much. But visually it’s a hoot. Added bonus: philosophical discussions of man’s place in the world.

Talk about a great way to impress friends at a summer gathering. This recipe, terrific for this time of year, makes for a Pinterest perfect platter of delicious chops. What prep there is can be done in advance (the day before) leaving just the grilling for the big show. The list of ingredients is fairly limited and easy to find. And even if you can’t locate the baby lamb rib chops in your area, regular lamb chops would suffice. I would suggest throwing those small sweet multi-colored peppers on the grill (lightly marinated) along with the lamb. Not only are they great grilled, they would make for a good side dish for the meal.

Joseph Heller’s Catch -22 is, according to just about everybody, one of the greatest American novels. I admit it. I never read this until last week. Some English major I am. If I am being honest, I think I have pretty much avoided it because I thought it was a war novel. I am an idiot. Yes, it is a novel that takes place in the second world war. It is also laugh out loud funny. It is satire at its best. And I would go on but there are lots of places you can find eloquent essays about why you should read this. Just, you know, don’t be like me. Just read it.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that this is a life-long endeavor.