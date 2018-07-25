The Playlist – July 2018

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

Big thanks to Joe for bringing these new tracks from Childish Gambino to my attention. This guy just can do no wrong. I love how Summer sounds to him.

This previously unreleased Petty track from recording sessions from 1982 is an instant throwback to what he was doing then. It is a smile maker, it is classic Petty, and it is so very bittersweet. There will be a massive 60 track box set released in September with dozens of previously unheard rarities, demo mixes and more.

One of the most under appreciated bands in all of Rock and Roll. Emily Haines is a an absolutely terrific songwriter and front woman of this Canadian outfit. They are unforgettable in concert and every single release is packed with huge hooks, chunky power chords and melodies for miles. It is so good to have new music from them!

Kacey Musgraves has made a remarkable album. She had made a confident statement with an album that goes way beyond what we heard from her before. This is pretty relatable stuff here, when it comes down to it. It’s a classic put down track with a joyful chorus.

Here’s where I admit that I used to work for Lenny’s record label. I was working there during his first few albums. I genuinely like the guy. He was always real and low-key and treated people well. This new track rides a solid groove with the trademark retro-vibe. It’s just a great jam. Oh, and true story, that is Michael Jackson you’re hearing on the track. Apparently this is something Lennie worked with Michael on in the early 90’s.

This octet out of Birmingham, Alabama just keeps getting better and better. Their records are party favorites. And their live shows are so much fun.

I’m really intrigued by this artist’s decision to lower the pitch on her vocals for the songs on her new album. It makes me listen to them differently. This is lovely.

And all of a sudden, it’s 2002 again and I’m in love with angular post punk. Interpol bring the noise with this new track from their upcoming album. I can envision spending a lot of time with their first couple of albums again.

You know those songs that make all of your pieces parts move seemingly independent of each other? This song does that to me. It’s gritty and it grooves and there is something almost sweaty about it.

Yacht rock for 2018. This song definitely feels like a glass of rose´. Or something.

As a matter of fact, yes, they do make killer Funk and Roll down under. Digging this!

YTG know their way around a memorable, sing-at-the-top-of-your-lungs-chorus that sticks around in your head for days. This new track from the guys is one of those.

Gambino again. And the good vibes continue.

Hard to believe it is the 20th Anniversary of this track and album. I still miss these guys. This tour, in particular, was so much fun.

See the Spotify playlist here.