Steal Alert: UNIQLO Airism Underwear / T-Shirts 30% off One Day Sale

Some of you guys swear by these things. Basically, it’s uber-cheap tech underwear, engineered to be super cool. And while $9.90 a pop at full price isn’t a huge ask, a few bucks off makes a big difference. And speaking of making a big difference, it’s the middle of a friggin’ hot as Hades summer. Let’s let reader Brandon D. describe why Airism is a great idea. From his 5 Favorites:

You’ve got options. Lots of options.

“Did you know it’s almost always unbearably hot and humid in Houston? When you add to that the stresses of work and an endless supply of hot coffee, it’s not if you’ll sweat. It’s how much. The same was true when I had to take an overcrowded subway to work in NYC in the middle of August while wearing a wool suit. Airism made that commute bearable. And even though I’m always nervous when I’m on trial (any attorney who says otherwise is lying or is utterly unprepared), because of Airism, you’d never know it.”

Looks like this is a one day sale. Big thanks to Alex F. and Brandon D. (yes, that Brandon D!) for the tips!

