Steal Alert: J. Crew Ludlow Semi-Brogue Oxfords for $143

UPDATE: Annnnnnnnnnnd they’re pretty much gone. As an alternative, while they aren’t quite as #menswear, there are some cap toe bluchers, also from the Ludlow line, on sale for $138.

Italian leather. Goodyear welted. Timeless shape. Oddly comfortable out of the box. And now, thanks to them getting dumped in the sale section and an extra 40% off code running, they’re down to a price you’d normally find on DSW house brand shoes.

Made in China of course, but they really are impressive. Especially at this price. Perfect Allen Edmonds Strand replicas, without the super high price tag.

Not final sale at post time. So if they don’t work out, you can send them back. Almost all sizes available at post time. But I wouldn’t expect them to last long.

That’s all. Carry on.