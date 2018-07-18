Steal Alert: J. Crew Ludlow Italian Worsted Wool Suits for $300

Nice Italian wool. Lined in Bemberg instead of stuffy polysester. Half canvas construction. Plus, they’re sold as suit separates instead of traditionally nested pairs. That’s a huge deal for fellas who don’t fall into the normal “drop” zone of other suit companies.

Sold as separates, so, don’t forget the pants.

And now they’re on sale for the same price that a fused, basic wool number from little brother JCF usually goes for.

Yes, they do have the too-slim-for-some 2.5″ lapel. But most don’t seem to mind it, and the slightly lower slung button stance on Ludlow jackets seem to balance it out. Bummed that there’s not any Crosby fit pants available, but there are some Crosby fit jackets kicking about in the sale section.

Extra 50% off sale items code WEDNESDAY expires today, 7/18/18.

That’s all. Carry on.