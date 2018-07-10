Steal Alert: Amazon’s Goodthreads OCBDS on sale for $17.50

NOTE: Remember that these are only available to Amazon Prime members. Wanna take a short sleeve OCBD for a spin? They have those in slim and standard fit as well, and they’re also on sale today. Just select your size and the sale price should pop up.

These shirts are the shirty-est shirts to ever shirt.

Meaning? They’re shirts. Nothing fancy. But not flimsy or crummy quality either. Here’s the details in case you’re interested in taking part in this one-day-deal currently running on Amazon. Huge thanks to reader Daniel C. for the tip!

The Quality/Construction

Mid weight fabric. Not paper thin, not super thick or heavy either. A nice, year-round weight (barring super hot days in the summer). Not scratchy or stiff. Decently soft/washed feeling out of the box.

Not paper thin, not super thick or heavy either. A nice, year-round weight (barring super hot days in the summer). Not scratchy or stiff. Decently soft/washed feeling out of the box. Your choice of pocket. You choose whether you get a pocket or not. How very accommodating of them.

You choose whether you get a pocket or not. How very accommodating of them. Box pleat in the back for ease of movement.

Collar is basic. No roll at the points. They’re just flat to the front of the shirt like other cheap OCBDs.

No roll at the points. They’re just flat to the front of the shirt like other cheap OCBDs. Stitching/Buttons/Etc. Everything seems to be a-okay. Nothing super fancy. But nothing falling off/unraveling either.

Everything seems to be a-okay. Nothing super fancy. But nothing falling off/unraveling either. Origin = Made in China. I’m sure you’re stunned.

Mid-weight oxford fabric. No chest pocket. Center, box pleat in the back.

The Fit (both slim and regular)

Currently Goodthreads is offering their shirts in two fits, slim and regular, with their product descriptions saying the slim fits 2 inches slimmer in the chest and waist. That seems, and feels, about right:

Left top & bottom: The Slim Fit

Right top & Bottom: The Regular Fit

Both shirts are a medium shown on 5’10” / 185-190 lbs

The Conclusion

They’re hard to beat at this price, especially considering the fast and free shipping if you’ve got Prime. If you’re of reasonable/more common proportions, then opting for a slim should feel like a slim. If you’re bigger/broader? Stick with the regular.

That’s all.

Carry on.

