Spier & Mackay 15% off, TheTieBar flash sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Absolutely love Spier & Mackay… except for one thing. Their stock seems to be always scattered. They get suits in, and… BANG… they’re down to odd sizes. That’s not the case across the entire board this time, but good luck finding a suit that’s got a full range of sizes, say, if you happen to be a friendly neighborhood affordable style website editor trying to point out some good options for your readership at large. That said, nice wool fabrics, half-canvas construction, two fit options, and the prices are nice BEFORE any sort of promotion. So 15% off is happily appreciated. Here’s how their contemporary (read: Athletic) fit fits, and here’s how the slim fit fits.

For the general public that is. Last day for early access (you need to be a Nordstrom cardmember) is today. Virtual and Brick & Mortar doors are thrown open to those of us non-cardharders tomorrow. Picks above are just a few more items to peruse in case you want to window-shop ahead of time and/or you happen to be a card holder. And yes, we’ll have a full wrap up/best bets post for you guys tomorrow (currently going through all 2,000+ items). Since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

Code is FINALSALE for access, and as you’d expect, everything is final sale. Looks like there’s quite a few heavily marked down styles of shoes left? Maybe because people can’t find them? Navigating to the shoe section isn’t super obvious. It’s not listed as a section that you can click on after you enter the FINALSALE code and you’re granted access. But there they are, in the menu bar, if you look close enough after you’ve selected another category and thus, can see the menu bar. Also… seemed like they restocked some of the suits and jackets on day 2. So it might be worth another spin around their outlet before it closes.

Two very different watches, two very different price points. Note that the Seiko, while a nice desk diver, is only rated to 100m water resistance. You can also get them for just about the same price at 3rd party retailers. Meanwhile, the Junghans is a German made automatic chrono that’s based on the Valjoux 7750 chronograph movement. And it costs more than 10x as much as the Seiko. Gotta love the watch industry, no?

Oh it feels like a clearance all right, but there’s a few needles in that haystack. Or diamonds in that rough. Or… you get the idea. Many thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: