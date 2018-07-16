Dappered

Monday Sales Tripod – EXPRESS 40% off + Free Shipping, Bonobos Clearance Time, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. EXPRESS: 40% off Everything + Free Shipping + Extra 50% Off Clearance

Their “featured brands” are out, but everything else should be fair game. That means their super stretchy, mainly cotton polos are getting a deep cut. And their merino/poly temperature regulating v-necks in clearance? They’re on mega-sale.

 

#2. Bonobos: Extra 25% off Sale items w/ SAVESUMMER

Yes, the 20% off sitewide code ECLIPSE20 is still running, but an extra 5% is still an extra 5%. Especially when prices are already marked down thanks to the item getting dumped in the sale section. Sizes are a bit scattered. As are colors. Still, worth a quick glance if you’re a Bonobos fan.

 

#3. Nordstrom Anniv. Early Access is Underway (for cardmembers)

Yes, you have to be a cardmember to access this thing, but here’s a quick sneak peek of some of our picks that we’ll have on Friday. Why Friday? That’s when the sale goes fully live to the general public. And we’ll have the best of the best from this sale, which is one of the more anticipated sales of the year. And as always, since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.

 

BONUS Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Flash Sale (most models $212.50)

Last day for this, and it’s happening on their e-commerce site, so, no monkeying around with calling the Shoebank. Still has that pesky $25 restocking fee for returns. But if you’re the type who likes to gamble on 2nds, this isn’t a half bad time to take a crack at it. Not under $200, but close. Again, expires today.

 

Also worth a mention on a Monday

  • Brooks Brothers: 4 men’s shirts (& free shipping) for $199.
  • Amazon: Prime Day launches today at noon PT / 3 p.m. ET through July 17, for a day and a half this year. We’ll have picks when it’s live. Stay tuned.
  • Bonobos: 20% off sitewide w/ ECLIPSE20
  • JCF: Extra 60% off Clearance w/ EXTRAEXTRA