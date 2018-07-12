Huckberry’s big Summer Sale, Italian Made Boots, a Moonphase Watch, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Huckberry: Big ol’ Summer Sale
- Astorflex Chelsea Boots in Sabbia (neutral) or Cuoio – $90 ($180)
- USA Made J. Stark Waxed Canvas Brief in Olive or Brown – $209.98 ($295)
- Northern Light Optics NL4 – $74.98 ($159)
- About Vintage Blue Dial Chronograph – $249.98 ($349)
- Levi Moon Levitating Light – $169.98 ($289)
- Made in the USA Chippewa x Huckberry 6″ Boot in Roughout Suede or Leather – $189.98 ($280)
It’s mid season clearance time people. Now that we’re all sweating balls, what better time to buy some boots, eh? It actually is a good time, considering the prices. They want to get this stuff out of their warehouse to make room for the new fall stuff on the way. So this old stuff from last fall has gotta go. Still can’t believe those Astorflex boots are kickin’ about at ninety bucks. Also. Levi moon sale? Awwww yeeeeeeeah. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Flash Sale (most models $212.50)
- Factory 2nds Strands – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Cornwallis – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Liverpool – $247.50
- Factory 2nds Fifth Ave. – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Carlyle – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Park ave – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Mackenzie Wholecuts – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Mcallister Wingtips – $212.50
- Factory 2nds Cordovan Park Ave. – $347.50
Currently happening on their e-commerce site, so, no monkeying around with calling the Shoebank. Still has that pesky $25 restocking fee for returns. But if you’re the type who likes to gamble on 2nds, this isn’t a half bad time to take a crack at it. Not under $200, but close.
Spier & Mackay: New Items Added to Sale + 2 for $40 Polos (reg. $30 each)
- Vitale Barberis Gray/Blue Windowpane Suit in Slim or Contemporary – $299.99 ($398)
- Vitale Barberis Navy Mesh Hopsack Sportcoat – $278 ($318) just 40R left at post time
- Vitale Barberis Charcoal Mesh Hopsack Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary – $249.99 ($318)
- Guabello Blue/Burgundy Check Suit in Slim or Contemporary – $349.99 ($398)
Sizes are scattered (it’s Spier & Mackay after all) but there are still some solid deals to be found in their sale section right now. And it’s not just suits and sportcoats. Trousers, sweaters, ties… etc. But if you are going for something more dressed up/tailored, head here for a review of their slim fit suits, and head here for a review of their more generous contemporary fit. Meanwhile, for those who are a fan of their polos, they’re doing a two for $40 deal through 7/15. That’s a savings of $10 each when you buy two or more.
Massdrop: Allen Edmonds Chukkas Still Available – $249.99 FINAL
Looks like the chocolate brown is sold out, but the other colors are still fair game. I’m wondering if the timetable is just too long this time. It’s the middle of summer, and you’re asking guys to lay down a quarter of a grand on shoes they won’t see until the very end of October (the estimated ship date). That’s a lonnnnnnnnnnng time. AND you can’t return them if they don’t work out? That’s a big ask.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Early Access Starts NOW
And we’re off. If you’re a cardmember. For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until Friday July 20th. And yes, we’ll have a full run down of picks then when the doors are thrown open to the general public.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: Summer Online Sale + Clearance
- Made in the USA Medallion Perforated Captoes – $269 ($428)
- Made in the USA Leather Captoes – $269 ($428)
- Made in the USA Red Wings – $245 ($350)
- Made in the USA Longwings – $269 ($428)
This is a weird one because they’re advertising a summer clearance AND a summer sale… yet most prices don’t look like they’ve moved much if at all? Beats me. I thought the Allen Edmonds for Brooks Brothers shoes were long gone. But it doesn’t appear that way. Some people insist that these aren’t AEs, but… the Park Avenue style (the plain oxford cap toes) are still labeled as AEs. And if they aren’t from Allen Edmonds… who’s making them? Made in the USA and Goodyear welted. Boots are obviously Red Wings.
BONUS II Massdrop: Glycine Moonphase – $399 FINAL
Oddly easy to dress up or down for a moonphase. Swiss made automatic with a true moonphase cutout (it’s not some AM/PM indicator). Final sale of course, being that once again this is Massdrop.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale styles. No code needed.
- J. Crew: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ SHOPNOW
- GAP: Up to 50% off everything, + an extra 20% off everything w/ MORE