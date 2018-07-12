Huckberry’s big Summer Sale, Italian Made Boots, a Moonphase Watch, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s mid season clearance time people. Now that we’re all sweating balls, what better time to buy some boots, eh? It actually is a good time, considering the prices. They want to get this stuff out of their warehouse to make room for the new fall stuff on the way. So this old stuff from last fall has gotta go. Still can’t believe those Astorflex boots are kickin’ about at ninety bucks. Also. Levi moon sale? Awwww yeeeeeeeah. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Currently happening on their e-commerce site, so, no monkeying around with calling the Shoebank. Still has that pesky $25 restocking fee for returns. But if you’re the type who likes to gamble on 2nds, this isn’t a half bad time to take a crack at it. Not under $200, but close.

Sizes are scattered (it’s Spier & Mackay after all) but there are still some solid deals to be found in their sale section right now. And it’s not just suits and sportcoats. Trousers, sweaters, ties… etc. But if you are going for something more dressed up/tailored, head here for a review of their slim fit suits, and head here for a review of their more generous contemporary fit. Meanwhile, for those who are a fan of their polos, they’re doing a two for $40 deal through 7/15. That’s a savings of $10 each when you buy two or more.

Looks like the chocolate brown is sold out, but the other colors are still fair game. I’m wondering if the timetable is just too long this time. It’s the middle of summer, and you’re asking guys to lay down a quarter of a grand on shoes they won’t see until the very end of October (the estimated ship date). That’s a lonnnnnnnnnnng time. AND you can’t return them if they don’t work out? That’s a big ask.

And we’re off. If you’re a cardmember. For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until Friday July 20th. And yes, we’ll have a full run down of picks then when the doors are thrown open to the general public.

This is a weird one because they’re advertising a summer clearance AND a summer sale… yet most prices don’t look like they’ve moved much if at all? Beats me. I thought the Allen Edmonds for Brooks Brothers shoes were long gone. But it doesn’t appear that way. Some people insist that these aren’t AEs, but… the Park Avenue style (the plain oxford cap toes) are still labeled as AEs. And if they aren’t from Allen Edmonds… who’s making them? Made in the USA and Goodyear welted. Boots are obviously Red Wings.

Oddly easy to dress up or down for a moonphase. Swiss made automatic with a true moonphase cutout (it’s not some AM/PM indicator). Final sale of course, being that once again this is Massdrop.

Also worth a mention: