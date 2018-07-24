Quick Picks: Bonobos Extra 40% off Sale Items

It seems like it’s been a while since Bonobos took this much extra off their sale section. An extra 40% off items already marked down is a good sized chunk. And while I can’t imagine there’s a direct link between this level of discounting and the blowback Bonobos got (and is still getting?) from long time fans turned off by the Walmart Sale, it did cross my mind.

But… I’ve also had T.Rex’s Get It On running through my head for the last three days, so… that gives you an idea as to just how little is happening inside of my mind at the present moment.

Anyway, there’s a surprisingly large amount of stock GET IT ON in the sale section right now. Sure, most of it is BANG A GONG drenched in summery colors, but, GET IT ON there’s still plenty of summer left. Off we go with some picks.

More than half off for their flagship washed chinos? Excellent. But you better like earth tones.

From their upper echelon “Capstone” Collection. 50% Merino Wool, 38% Silk, and 12% Linen make up the Italian Fabric. Just half lined and a nice, soft construction. No standard or athletic fits here. Just slim. Damn. Wish there were some standards.

Not a bad price, especially considering that Bonobos actually has room in the seat of the pants (unlike Suitsupply pants, love ya Suitsupply, but… yeah…) and even these are sold as separates. The black, peak lapel is obviously gonna be timeless. The light grey number? I’m sure some of you could pull it off and then some.

An utter and complete steal at this price. Yes, it’s just these warm weather shades, but I think the washed green would actually look pretty sharp with an OCBD and dark jeans in the fall. Anyway, big fan of these things. Super breathable, lightweight but not flimsy, Italian Hopsack wool. Totally unlined back.

I’m not personally big on the return of lighter-wash denim, but if anyone does it well, it’s Bonobos. That and if you’re gonna wear jeans in the summer, they should be light in color and weight. Good for year round wear though too. 90% Cotton / 10% Stretch blend.

Not the same as their unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers. Not quite as airy, but the back is just butterfly lined. So that helps a lot in terms of the cooling off department. There’s also a bit of stretch material woven into the wool here. Sure the check is a little loud, but it’s not so loud that you can’t hear yourself think.

“Yo, that’s fifty dollars for a t-shirt.” Which is what these originally cost. $22.80 for a tee ain’t cheap, but it’s a lot better than fifty. Tri blend fabric cut and sewn in LA.

Looks like Bonobos is clearing out these foundation, base-line suits, and are serious about moving this product. Nice Italian wools, three fits (slim, standard, athletic) and easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons. You will need to have the pants hemmed, since all trousers come with an unfinished 37″ inseam. Pretty sure they’re fused. Not sure why the bright navy is a little bit more than the rest?

Whoa whoa whoa whoa… I thought Bonobos had eliminated oxford cloth from their pants lineup a while back? Had no idea these things were even around. They’re perfect for summer. Also, RED PANTS.

Wow that’s a very, very blue suit. If you scroll through to the close up fabric image, it looks like it might be a little less loud in person? Liking that micro-houndstooth pattern. 98% wool and 2% stretch.

Well aren’t you Mr. Fancy Pants. Or more accurately here, Mr. Fancy Jacket. Pants are pretty plain to be honest.

The extra 40% off Bonobos Sale items code BUCKETS expires at the end of Thursday, 7/26.

