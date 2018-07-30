Best of Threads: T-shirts with suits, the gift of sandals, and a ranch wedding.

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Threads user DocDave posed the above question. It started because he attended a casual wedding with about 40 people in attendance, and a large swath of guys were wearing a t-shirt with their suit. The consensus of a lot of threads users was that they think there’s a certain “type” of guy that can pull it off, but none of them really felt like they were that “type” of guy. Mebejoseph put it well: “I do like the look–but yes, on young men who are fit and good looking. Who have great hair. I’ve never been all four of those things at once.” This lead into an interesting conversation about confidence and when we get dressed who we are truly dressing for. (photo sourced from Black Lapel)

Since we’re on the topic of weddings, Tacitus came to threads for advice on what to wear to a ranch wedding. The wedding website instructs “wear something less formal than a suit but more formal than shorts.” Opinions ran the gamut, from winghus recommending summer fabric pants with an OCBD and casual sports jacket, to hockeysc23 recommending the jeans route. Turns out Tacitus was able to get a hold of the bride and get clarification: “Well guys, the bride told me that most people will likely be wearing jeans with a casual shirt or…*shudder* a t-shirt. As much as I dislike the idea of dressing that casually for a wedding, it’s their wedding.” True that, and to each their own. (photo credit)

Oh boy. JPitt is in a sticky situation. His wife bought him some sandals for his birthday, and was excited to give them to him, but they just aren’t his style. What’s a guy to do? julius12 tried to help by offering that wearing attention grabbing pieces might steal the sandal’s thunder, while JBarwick jokingly suggested JNCO jeans to hide them. On the serious side though, most guys recommended just telling her the truth. From chiconice: “Sandals that you don’t like will go unworn and it’s $90 in the trash. Return them and take her out on a date instead.”

This thread only has a handful of entries currently, but we assume that a lot of you guys do have a pet of some sort. We love animals around these parts, even when their fur at times can seem to become part of the knit of every merino wool sweater in the Dappered closet. This is why Dappered has just about as many lint rollers stashed about as it does OCBD’s.

