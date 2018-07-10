10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Filson Bags, Retro Polos, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Perfect for the warm weather. It’s a straight fit, but being that this is J. Crew, it’s really not overly wide or anything. Still tailored looking. Slim through hip and thigh, with a narrower leg than their classic fit. Cotton chambray with a bit of spandex for stretch. Does go on sale pretty often.

Yeeeeeeeees. Exxxxcellent. Currently you need to be a cardholder to access this price, but these are part of the big anniversary sale that goes live to the public on Friday. A huge favorite around these parts. Thin but strong merino-wool blend that helps keep your feet dry and regulates temperature. Far, far superior to cotton socks.

That’s an outstanding deal. Made in the USA from Ballistic Nylon, it’s a retro-styled, small, barrel bag that even comes with a snap in/out wool pouch. There are worse looking ways to get some stuff from point A to point B.

Suede is great for warm weather. Must be something with the texture. High shine + summer sun doesn’t always look good. But the rich dark brown should look great in the fall and winter too. Traditional buckle style. Not a d-ring that could slip throughout the day.

Totally engrossing. If you’re looking to bridge the gap between now and when the Premier League kicks back off, listen to this. Even if you DON’T like soccer… listen to this. Brilliantly told by Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers, it’s the story of the 1998 World Cup US Men’s National Soccer Team. A group of green, talented, and some could easily argue arrogant Icaruses (Icarusi?) whose wings melted off over the course of a few weeks in France. If 1994 was nothing but chants of U-S-A! U-S-A! Then 1998 was U-S… oh shit. And Rog does a hell of a job telling the tales (there are many to tell) of the fall.

Inexpensive Tech-wear that looks like a comfy old favorite you found at a thrift store? Sign me up. Huge potential here. And the reviews online are promising.

A simple, no-nonsense, 4″ x 4″x 8″ dopp kit made out of Horween’s beautiful 5-6 oz Chromexcel leather in that deep burgundy #8 shade. Lined in waxed canvas. Made in the USA. Ships in September.

Someone get Ron Swanson on the horn. Stat.

Simple without being boring. Again, J. Crew’s small leather goods can be very hit or miss. But fingers crossed that the Italian sourced leather used here is the real deal.

Topman stuff doesn’t get a lot of run on this site, because usually it’s cut super slim and the quality is often not all that good. But fingers crossed here, because that retro-colorblocking is pretty darn slick. All cotton sweater polo. Another Nordstrom Anniversary Sale pick, so, sale price will go live to the public on Friday. Machine wash and lay flat to dry.

