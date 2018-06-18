Win it: The Stuart & Lau Regimen Gym Bag

Note: At post time this thing is on sale and shipping & returning for free via Huckberry.

This thing is proof that something can be modern and lightweight without looking flashy or feeling flimsy. It’s 21st century for sure, and someone (or someones) spent a LOT of time thinking about all of the design features. Because there’s plenty. And there better be, if you’re gonna drop three hundred bucks (on sale even) on a gym bag.

Made in China out of a waterproof, super lightweight fabric that’s noticeably lighter than standard luggage nylon. And that can come in handy if you’re lugging a bunch of gear to the gym as well as your normal every-day work stuff. As someone who hits the gym before the office 4 times a week, I can tell you that having a lightweight gym bag can really help. Especially when you’re suited up post workout, and you’ve got a briefcase shoulder strap and a duffel shoulder strap bandoleer style over each shoulder and across your suit jacket.

There are plenty of well placed pockets and details made to give everything a place. There’s a padded laptop pocket, both sides unzip for quick access, a small phone-pocket lined in soft microfiber (like on a golf bag), a separate ventilated shoe compartment, the bottom of the bag is rubberized, and they even stuck a pen & touch screen stylus inside a leather attachment right next to the luggage tag.

For storage inside of a locker, it does collapse nice and easy when empty. That’ll help if you use a gym that has half-size lockers instead of full sized ones. Or, use the included locker hook to hang the bag up while you’re on the floor lifting things up and putting them down.

Yes, it’s spendy. It’s not an entry level gym bag. But it does come with a lifetime warranty, and if you’re used to lugging something less well thought out and more weighty around, then it’s a splurge worth keeping in mind. As long as it stays on sale.

Enter here to win the Stuart & Lau Regimen Gym Bag seen in this post. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday 6/19/18. One entry per person. Big thanks to Huckberry for sending along the bag for an in-person look and giveaway!