The Weekend Reset: All things World Cup 2018, a seasonal weekend cocktail and a remembrance.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

The 2018 World Cup tournament begins next week. This is as big as it gets for soccer and the excitement of the matches almost always outweighs the stench of the corruption of the governing organization behind the event. No small feat, that. Joe himself recommends this blog over at ESPN FC which is doing a preview of the tourney. This is a good place to get up to speed on who will be competing and what to expect in the most watched sports event in the world. Also, if you are keen on making your own picks for the matches and see how you did against others, this looks pretty fun!

WRITE: A note to someone important to you.

Get a card. You’ll find them all over. Sit down. Write. Yes, hand write a note (bonus points for cursive). It could be a note of appreciation, or one of thanks. Maybe it is simply recognition of a recent event or shared memory. But write it. It not only makes you think and be thankful for someone in your life, but it will make you think about the importance of that expression. Your friend will be grateful for your time as well as your thoughts. There are loads of studies proclaiming the benefits of old fashioned, hand written, mailed correspondence. And if it goes the way I think, you might just make a habit if it. It is also a good idea to stock up on cards so you have some ready to go. Once you get past the big box places, indie coffee shops and gift stores and book shops have great cards, often by local artists.

While Margaritas get all the attention, Palomas are my favorite Mexican cocktail. A mix of grapefruit juice, good tequila, soda and lime juice make for a refreshing summer drink. They are certainly less caloric than their more famous brethren. This update on the Paloma honors the original but also raises is it to a new level. And while you’ll need to make the chile grenadine, it is not difficult and it is something you can adapt for other cocktails.

Show of hands: how many of you guys own something from Jack Spade? Thought so. That brand is popular in the Dappered community. Jake Spade was part of the Kate Spade family. The deeply personal choice Kate Spade made this week has left many people sad, even stunned. Kate Spade had an enormous impact on women and men’s fashion. She was decidedly different. She made smart choices in how she marketed her brand. And she deserves to be remembered for that and much more. The Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize winning Fashion writer Robin Givhan does a really lovely job in this piece . It’s worth your time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sometimes a funny movie is just a funny movie. And sometimes a funny movie is also a not-entirely subtle lesson in how to live one’s life. Albert Brooks and Meryl Streep are at their best in this movie about learning some of life’s important lessons. It is genuinely funny and because it’s an Albert Brooks movie, it is often full of awkward situations that may be more relatable than you’d like. It has a huge heart and it is one of those experiences you just don’t forget.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure he should lay off the horror movies but he’s afraid to.