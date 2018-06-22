The Weekend Reset: A Summer evening spent with friends and classic Americana.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

If you are a fan of Douglas Adams (The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy) then you are probably familiar with at least the name of this adaptation from BBC America. I had no expectations when I dove into this limited series (I never read this book) but I was immediately hooked from the start. All of the elements that made THGTTG so entertaining are on display here (humor, sci-fi action, witty dialogue, did I mention humor?) with the notable addition of some truly fantastic acting. And I’m not talking about the lead characters (although they are great). There are some familiar character actors included here but Fiona Dourif is a honest to goodness revelation here. And Aaron Douglas (fans of Battlestar Galactica will recognize him – maybe) is spectacular. It’s a blast. It’s occasionally gory. There is time-travel and a gang of hooligans. It’s really well scripted and it plays out in a manner that keeps you wondering. Loved it.

One of my favorite things about summer is day-drinking. Whether at a beach, beside a river, on the links or at a family re-union (where this sort of thing is mandatory) it is always good to have an option available that doesn’t level you instantly. This is a good option. This is not a fancy concoction. You can find the Italian aperitif Aperol in good liquor stores and Proseco is an easy find at most grocery stores (as is the soda). Simple to make. Light and refreshing. And eminently refillable! A bit of history about the drink can be found here, along with a recipe.

Contributed by Adam McGuire-Britson* – Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls) recently released the next installment of their stellar story-driven, quick time event games. This time, you’ll take on the role of three different androids and their lives in a futuristic Detroit, one not so distant from our own. Will you work to protect humanity, or will you be part of its downfall and the liberation of all of your robotic counterparts? You’ll have to make quick decisions that drive each narrative in which no two games will be the same. In some instances, the ramifications of your choices could mean life or death for you or the characters you surround yourself with. And just like real life, there is no “restart” option. Detroit starts slow which is a common pace seen in other releases by Quantic Dream. But if you give it a chance, you’ll meet a visually stunning, sometimes uncomfortably real final product that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This interactive story leaves the player with many unexplored options, allowing for maximum replayability compared to most single player games in recent years.

Before Tom Waits wrote songs that became hits for The Eagles and Rod Stewart he sang his own. The Asylum Years is an essential introduction to Tom Waits’ early career. These songs would be covered by hundreds of artists over time and represent a body of work that is revered in the music world. These are songs to drown your sorrows in. Songs to celebrate. They are songs for a summer night. They are stories about people you know or maybe will know. And they are immediate and visceral and if you spend time with them they never leave you.

There is a reason this is considered one of the greatest movies ever made. The performances are legendary. The story moves at a good pace and the music is…well it might just be going through your head right now. While the movie is a master of story telling, the sound can sometimes be muddy. Joe has suggested watching this with sub-titles/closed captioning (even though it’s in English) and that is a really great idea. Make a gathering of it: if you have the ability to project movies, invite some friends over and watch this outside and enjoy a summer evening sharing a terrific experience.

