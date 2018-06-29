The Weekend Reset: A good ride, a great game and something tasty for the grill.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

This is a hoot. James Corden snags no less than Sir Paul McCartney for his Carpool Karaoke show. A little bit of rock and roll history and a whole lot of fun.

EAT: Grilled Flatbread from scratch. You can do this!

Don’t sell yourself short. Yes, this is a recipe that calls for yeast. But it can’t really get too crazy since there are only four ingredients for this flatbread. It gets its chewy texture from the yeast and it gets even better when thrown on the grill. As far as toppings go, there is a good suggestion included but I would think about what’s available at your local farmer’s market and take advantage of the seasonal veggies and herbs out there. Plus, you’ll gain confidence regarding working with yeast and expand your kitchen skill sets. That is always a plus.

Some of you guys may remember this from one of Joe’s posts last year. It was Joe who introduced me to Headspace and I have been a fan ever since. The older I get, the more I understand that managing the mind and avoiding the mine field of bad decisions is super important. So many bad decisions can come from our little grey cells. Headspace has made a sizable impact on me in the last six months. Some of what goes on here is instantly relevant and intuitive. And some of it takes time. It is actually good to point out that some of this is not the least bit easy. But. With continued use, it becomes more natural. The first 20 intro classes are free and that should give you an idea of what happens here.

Board games. Pre-video games. As in, what your parents played when they were kids. Hopefully you got a chance to as well. I have so many memories of playing with my friends as a kid. There has been a big resurgence in the popularity of board games. We’re not talking kid stuff. There are some really terrific games out there for grown-ups. Ticket To Ride has become a favorite for a group of my friends. We have played in all seasons, inside and out, from summer vacation rentals to winter get-togethers. The video does a really good job of explaining how the game works but it doesn’t quite point out the fun that can be had when strategy and old fashioned good natured spite comes into play. There are multiple versions of the game. My favorite is the European edition. I’m also a fan of how this helped put the continent in perspective and their use of native names.

There is a reason this novel is held in such high esteem. It is a novel which has enjoyed a rare status in this day and age: a novel which becomes a cultural happening. This is the kind of book that people who don’t generally read pick up because they have heard about it from so many people. This is a book for people who don’t like to read. I see it as something like subtitles on a movie. A good story will consume you such that you don’t even realize you are reading as you’re watching. A good story will also suck you in to the point that you can’t wait to get back to it. It is a book for those who love to re-read passages just to appreciate the use of language. Doerr’s prose is quite rewarding, and the grace of the characters most engaging. An exceptional experience. The trailer above? Not so much.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that this is a life-long endeavor.