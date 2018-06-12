Style Scenario: Summer Smart Casual (entire outfit under $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. How far can one stretch $100? The goal is to balance affordability while also not ending up with total crap-quality. Some risks will have to be taken of course. Here’s one way to look casual, but still a bit put together, in early summer without breaking the bank.

The Shirt: H&M Stretch Cotton Polo in Navy & White Stripe – $7.99 ($12.99). Uber affordable at full price, and now a steal. 95% cotton and a whopping 5% spandex gives it lots of stretch and spring to the fabric. Good fit too. Even made it into this year’s Polopalooza. ($92.01 left)

The Sunglasses: H&M Sunglasses in Brown Grain – $7.99 ($12.99). Dirt cheap basics with a subtle dark brown wood-style grain print. ($84.02 left)

The Pants: JCF Sutton Straight-Fit Lightweight Chino in Spring Rain – $23.60 w/ THETOPS. A basic chino that’s gone on a bit of a diet for the warm weather. Noticeably less weighty than their standard chinos. Good neutral shade. Now an extra 20% off with the code. ($60.42 left)

The Watch: Timex Weekender Black Dial/Brown Leather Band – $31.49. A simple classic. Leather band since (hopefully) it’s not blazing hot yet, and your wrist has yet to sweat buckets. ($28.93 left)

The Shoes: Pony Top Star Lo Core – $19.97 ($65). Pretty sure these are vegan friendly (meaning they’re synthetic instead of actual leather). But at this price, who cares? A true throwback style. On super discount at Nordstrom Rack. Also available with stripes in various other colors. ($8.96 left)

The Belt: BC Belts Canvas Web Belt – $7.99. Like the style you wore in the scouts, minus any embossed logos on the buckle. Neutral gray tone for the webbing. ($0.97 left)