Style Scenario: It got hot in a hurry (entire outfit for under $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. How far can one stretch $100? The goal is to balance affordability while also not ending up in the total-crap quality mud. Some risks will have to be taken of course. Here’s one way to survive the hottest days of summer, on your downtime, without resorting to ripped tees and flip flops. All of under $100 total.

The Shirt: UNIQLO Short Sleeve Broadcloth Button Up in Dot Print – $19.90. The print trend is getting wilder and wilder. That doesn’t mean some symmetrical, well sized dots won’t do the trick. All cotton shirt. Sometimes, when it’s hottest, an untucked button up feels MUCH cooler than a polo or tee. Probably because of the airflow channels between the buttons. ($80.01 left)

The Shorts: JCF Oxford Cloth Shorts in Dark Sea – $19.90. Oxford cloth won’t wick and dry like a tech fabric, but these ARE plenty lightweight and airy. And cheap. And that helps when you have to come under the $100 line because you foolishly decided to try this experiment a second time in as many days. ($60.02 left)

The Belt: H&M Leather & Webbing Belt – $7.99 ($12.99). A perfect summertime belt. And the stripes on the belt are close enough, and the dots on the shirt are wide enough, that the patterns won’t clash in case your shirt rides up and the patterns are on top of each other. ($52.21 left)

The Sunglasses: UNIQLO Wellington Tortoise Shell Foldable Sunglasses – $14.90. Dirt cheap, wayfarer style shades that also happen to fold up for easy storage. ($37.31 left)

The Wrist Accessory: Sailor Knot Woven Bracelet – $5.00. I personally am not one for wrist accessories that don’t tell you the time. But this site isn’t about me. And if I was gonna wear a bracelet of any kind, it’d probably look like this. ($32.31 left)

The Shoes: Gola “Breaker” Canvas Sneakers – $24.97. Classic canvas plimsoles from the British brand. Don’t expect much support or cushioning. But lightweight and breathable? Should do the trick here. ($7.34 left)

The Sweat Management System: Burt’s Bee’s Dusting Powder – $4.99 + Basic Handkerchiefs – $1.66 per. For the powder: all natural, talc free, and a fine defender against swamp crotch and goo foot. For the handkerchiefs, note that you really don’t have to be dressed up to carry around a handkerchief. Stick one in your back pocket. You’ll want it if you’re making your way through the city or sitting at a ball game or whatever. ($0.69 left)