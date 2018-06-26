Style Scenario: Day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you’re heading out for a day in/on the water, but want to be prepared for possible post-lake socializing, here’s a suggestion for an outfit that you can get wet, will dry quick, and will look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks.

The Swim Trunks: Goodfellow & Co Men’s Hybrid Swim Shorts – $24.99. Yes, these trunks are longer than most would prefer, BUT, the “hybrid” comes in with the lack of a drawstring, and the addition of a button closure at the waist and belt loops, in a style that works for water and drinks/dinner afterward. If they’re just too much short for you, try this 7″ option from Bonobos.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Square 54mm Polarized Sunglasses – $79.97 ($188). While Ray Bans aren’t the cheapest sunglasses on the market, that classic shape and quality is hard to beat at this price. For a polarized option that you won’t mind losing in the lake, try these.

The Shirt: Old Navy Go-Dry Performance Polo – $17.49 ($24.99). With a tech fabric polo being such a common option now, we’d recommend one for their wicking and breathability factor. Featured in our 20 Hot Weather Essentials post. Currently 30% off at checkout, no code needed.

The Watch: Casio Dive Watch – $42.99. You’re around water. You need a watch that can handle it on a strap that won’t absorb water. With its 200mm water resistance and resin band, this Casio is perfect for a day out on the sand and water. A legend around these parts and for good reason.

The Shoes: DSW Dock Canvas Boat Shoe – $59.99. Classic sneakers can be tough to get into with wet & sandy feet. So unless you want to go with flip flops or sandals, try something you can just slip on (they’ll be easier to do the standing on one foot, rinse-sand-off-in-lake-put-foot-into-shoe dance).

The Bag: Goodfellow & Co Canvas Tote Bag – $24.99. If you’re heading out for a day on the lake, you’re going to want something to carry all the essentials in – towel, sunscreen, reading material, beer, etc. Also useful stashed in your car for quick trips to the grocery store.

The Entertainment: AOMAIS Sport II Portable Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $35.99. Well reviewed, with a weatherized design. If the beach is packed, just don’t piss off your sand-neighbors. Not everyone has your taste in music.

The Entertainment II: Spalding Football – $29.95. Swimming is fun. Chucking a football around in the water (or on the beach or from beach to water and vice versa) is a great way to get everyone involved. This extra physical activity will make your dinner at the end of the day even more satisfying.

The Sunblock: Neutrogena Beach Defense Body Spray SPF 70 – $8.97. Much, much easier to apply than standard cream sunscreens. And don’t forget to re-apply every so often.

The Beer: Lost Nation Gose. “An amazingly refreshing beer brewed with coriander and sea salt. The tart, dry finish combined with the hint of salt and citrus leaves your palate craving another sip.” Sounds perfect for a day in and around the water. Plus the ABV is low enough that you can enjoy a couple without falling asleep in the sun and waking up with the most wicked sunburn of your life.