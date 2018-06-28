Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Palma Sunglasses with Blue Lenses for $29 SHIPPED

Blue lenses. Retro shaped frames. Surprisingly solid feeling construction. These are pretty rare, and they were sold out for awhile there. Back in stock now though, and thanks to a sale and a code, you can get Steve McQueen style eye-wear for less than thirty bucks. Plus through today (6/28) they even ship for free.

Made in China of course, but the dark tortoise frames, flat brow piece, and partially metal temple arms all combine for a super-on-trend look. 52mm lens diameter, but they wear a bit bigger due to the thicker frames.

Part of an “All Star Picks” select items sale section that went live today and is set to end on 7/1. Word is there’s a couple of codes out there that should work on items in said section, like the 20% off code THESKIMM, as well as a $20 off $100 code JCSM18. Should all stack. I think.

Huge thanks to Rodney D. for sending in the style tip.

That’s all. Carry on.