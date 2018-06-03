Steal Alert: Banana Republic Traveler Jeans are 45% off. Now down to $66.

Are they in season? No! Are they still a hell of a deal with the sale price and the extra 20% off that expires today, Sunday 6/3?

Yes indeed.

Down to $65.60 in Rinse (also shown at the top of the post,) Dark Blue “Vex” Wash, and a Gray “Izu” Wash. Not bad considering these are usually excluded from promos.

The 79% cotton, 19% poly, and 2% elastane fabric makes for an insane amount of stretch. They’ve been game changers for many of us. Currently up for this sale plus the extra 20% off (no code needed for either deal) in three different, super versatile washes. And if you’re a cardmember, you should be able to use the code BRCARD to drop the final price by another 10% off.

Full review can be found here. The extra 20% off expires today, Sunday 6/3.

That’s all. Carry on.