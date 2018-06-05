Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Made in Portugal from lightweight, knit wool, this thing has enormous potential. Deconstructed and just half lined in the back with chambray. Could become a new favorite and then some. Sold in exact chest sizes. Sadly no short or tall options though. Ships and returns for free via Huckberry.

Oh good grief that’s something. Appears to be a newbie from the good folks at Hamilton. Blue dial, a not over-sized for a pilot’s watch 42mm case, and a day and date function at noon and six. Full price is $895 and the leather strap option is tough to find on gray market sites (stainless steel can be found here though for under six bills). Meanwhile, if you’re a big dude and want the 46mm option, Jomashop has this version with the day and date at three o’clock.

An investment, but nails it on many fronts. Made in the USA from super lightweight, 3 oz Japanese poplin fabric. Perfectly sized polka dots are neither so small that they become one with the background, nor so big you look like a clown. Substantial button down collar, mother of pearl buttons, and a perfectly lowered second button. Bravo to Gustin on this one. Nailed it. Ships in July since Gustin is a pre-order model.

True-to-history buttons on the shoulder, a nice “biscuit” brown and blue combo, and well placed stripes. Just one review, and the user only gave it one star out of five. But, well, let’s just say maybe all of those protein shakes have gone to his head.

From their new neck and sleeve dress-shirt line. And it’s marked WAY down. Big fan of thin windowpane (or in this case, big open tattersall.) There’s still plenty of base white to the shirt, but enough of a pattern that it looks great with all kinds of solid suits. From pale gray in the heat to navy to charcoal come the fall. And, well, it’s fifteen bucks. Head here for a full review of these new dress shirts. Big thanks to Andy L. for the tip! UPDATE: Annnnnnnnnnnd they jacked the price up to $49.99. bummer.

A combination of retro and future styling. (Retro + Future =… present? Maybe?) Size would be 55mm, which is good for fellas with medium to large-ish sized heads. Big fan of those green, polarized lenses. Made in Italy.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.