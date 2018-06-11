Monday Sales Tripod – Under $20 Oxford Cloth & Cotton Linen Shorts, UNIQLO Dad Day Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Code appears to be limited to their “military” watch styles shown above. 40mm case which is wearable by most. 20mm lugs and it comes with two straps. Three colors to pick from. Just 50m of water resistance and a mineral crystal, but the looks are spot on. And the $40 off with the code is a nice Father’s Day special. Almost all five star reviews on these things.

The thing about the Semi Annual sale as opposed to other Brooks Brothers sales, is that this one includes their most popular styles. Where as a shirt deal or a suit deal might exclude the basics like white and light blue dress shirts, or navy or gray suits, that’s not the case here. Is the stuff still kinda expensive? Yes. But those suits are made in the USA from Italian Fabric. They’ve got a lot going for them. Good for the crowd who’s in a suit and tie during the work week. Almost certainly gonna do a deeper dive into this sale tomorrow. Didn’t realize most of the site was gonna be on sale.

Since the demise of the Target Merona Club Short (especially the oxford option), many of us have been looking for new options for when it gets extremely hot. I don’t have any direct experience with these, but it looks like they have serious potential. Some styles come in a 7″ inseam, but most are 9″.

Doesn’t look like UNIQLO has stuck those maddening, functioning sleeve cuff buttons on their comfort jackets this year. But still be warned that the fit is pretty wonky on most of us. Think long arms and a short tail. still, can be a huge bargain for some. Meanwhile, their 100% linen shirts are awfully nice for the price.

Also worth a mention on a Monday