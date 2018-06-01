The Weekend Reset: Bad news for Bonobos, good news for your taste buds and new music that is worth the wait.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

If Wal-Mart believed snatching up one of the most beloved men’s fashion brands would be a good thing for both concerns, they were wrong. In fact, it would seem a couple of recent purchases have not played out well for all involved. Thanks to Dappered reader Bill N. for posting this in the threads. You know about threads, right?

STREAM: The beautiful game is not just a FIFA thing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While most soccer fans are gearing up for the World Cup later this year, a different gathering of teams from around the word are gathering right now in London for CONIFA World Football Cup 2018. Conifa stands for The Confederation of Independent Football Associations. Or, basically, regions of the world and nations that don’t fit into FIFA’s framework. Places like: Tibet, Cascadia, Barawa and Cyprus. Soccer truly is a sport played around the world and it is always interesting learning about the different cultures that share a love for the game. The tournament kicks off this weekend in London and you can should be able to stream it here (not sure about US rights though?) and learn more here. Thanks to Joe for passing this my way.

EAT: Summer’s secret culinary weapon? It’s a condiment.

I just got back from a memorial Day Weekend excursion to my favorite mountain retreat. While we are off the grid, we always eat well. My host is a fantastic cook and I’m still thinking about the salads and grilled proteins we enjoyed. The common denominator in these dishes was a balsamic glaze that elevated everything it dressed. It makes a big impact on everyday dishes and while you can easily make it yourself, it’s readily available at most good grocery stores. This is a good place to start if you’re looking for a way to use it and make it for yourself.

LISTEN: Snow Patrol made us wait 7 years for this. It was worth it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gary Lightbody is Snow Patrol’s de facto front man. And he had a very bad stretch of years since the band released 2011’s Fallen Empires. He has been open with his struggles with alcohol and depression and it played no small role in the making of this album. Which, by the way, is nowhere near depressing. It is, however, grand in places, lighthearted in others, and absolutely stuffed with the elements which has brought the band so many fans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To this day Near Dark remains one of my favorite genre movies. Kathryn Bigelow would go on to directs movies like Point Break, The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and her most recent, Detroit, but Near Dark was only her 2nd film. And it got noticed. The cast makes the movie, with attention stealing performances from Bill Paxton and Lance Henricksen, perfect 80’s period piece soundtrack from Tangerine Dream and a bona-fide love story to boot. Did I mention it’s one of my favorite vampire flicks? No? It is.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure he should lay off the horror movies but he’s afraid to.