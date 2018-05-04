The Weekend Reset: The Brooks Brothers Revival, Spring Edibles, and surfing the latest Window’s update.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch your weekend up, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

How Brook’s Brothers found it’s footing after years of neglect, and how they plan to be the leader in men’s fashion retail for years to come.

Pasta Primavera with Springtime Vegetables. This easy to make dish features some of Spring’s all star veggies partnered with the simple pleasure of pasta and fresh cheese. 20 minutes. You’ve got 20 minutes. Make your own dinner tonight.

The Guardian has you covered. Because no one wants to read the manual.

This is the reason I didn’t sleep well last weekend. Dan Simmons has written award winning Sci-Fi along with some truly scary genre fiction. But this. This is one of the scariest books I’ve read in forever. It was one of Simmon’s first forays into horror and it is something special. The story is beyond creepy, the bits of late 50’s early 60’s Americana are spot on, and it is terrifying. Yes, this story centers around a group of pre-teens facing the promise of a long summer of fun. The characters are not only exceptionally brought to life, but they are relatable, even when you root against them, bad guys being what they are. When a novel is written in such a way that you visualize every bit of it as it happens as if in a movie without even thinking about it (kind of like when you forget you’re reading subtitles ten minutes into a movie), it is worth savoring. But savoring can be hard when you are shivering.

This has a whole lot going for it. It’s based on a true story. Gus Van Sant directs. And the line up includes Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Carrie Brownstein, Jack Black, Rooney Maran, Beth Ditto, and Kim Gordon. That’s more than enough for me.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.