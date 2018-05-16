The Playlist – May 2018

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

Heads Up: I would have included Childish Gambino’s “This is America” but I’m thinking everyone has already experienced that!

This London outfit delivers icy modern funk and neo-soul that is slick and stylized. Smooth falsetto lead vocals, crisp beats and a string arrangement combine for a sleek Spring jam.

The follow up to Merton’s massive debut hit “No Roots” introduces a decidedly PJ Harvey influence and this is a very good thing.

Pretty much. LSD is a new project from Diplo, SIA and Labrinth. This is all kinds of fun and has already landed a spot on my summer party playlist. I’m digging everything about this. Perfect summer pop fodder. And you must check out the official band photo because, they are not holding back.

Scott Hutchinson was one of those souls who transformed the failings and feelings of the everyman into haunting and unforgettable songs that are powerful and sad and ugly-beautiful all at one. He sang openly about depression and his abuse of alcohol. As much as his music helped so many people deal with or overcome their own demons, he lost the battle to his own. Let the people important to you know you love them and have their back.

This is not new. But I was driving home from work the other day and saw a WU TANG license plate and I was inspired. Also, Joe forwarded this to me and the timing was perfect. Joining WU TANG on this is Byata, Prodigal Sunn, Timbo King and Vast Aire.

For when you need a little something extra on that gym playlist.

Because sometimes you want something that will make you joyfully dance your way through the weekend chores with absolutely no fecks given. Breezy, cheesy, and easily digested.

Florence Welch doesn’t really do subtle. The stories she sings, in songs lush and grand, at times biting and exposed, wrap real world issues in hugely memorable melodies. This new song from her forthcoming album seems to ring all of those bells and then some.

Sometimes you start listening to the new A Perfect Circle album and you end up rediscovering a great song from one of Maynard James Keenan‘s other bands. Sparse and sensuous while maintaining a sense of tension the whole damn way through. And by the time it reaches a denouement, it has built up an alluring array of layers which are suddenly stripped away back to where it all began. It’s ok to put this one on repeat.

It has been six years since the Dave Matthews Band has released any new music. Having said that, if you have regularly seen their shows over the last few years then you might be familiar with this song already. Look for an album to drop in a few days.

Future Islands – “Calliope”

The Future Islands have contributed a new song to the Adult Swim singles series. Anytime Samuel T. Herring and gang want to share new music is ok with me. Herring’s smoky vocals have always set Future Islands apart from their synthpop contemporaries. If you get a chance to see these guys live, I recommend you do so.

This is the closest thing to new music from The Smiths that we can hope for. And it is a reminder about how essential Marr was to their sound. This bodes well for Marr’s upcoming album.

Brash and sassy, loose and taudry, “Hot Legs” is from Stewart’s pre-MTV period. The song is holding absolutely nothing back. This is your granddad’s rock. Or your dad’s. But make no mistake, this is very much rock and roll in the 70’s and further evidence as to how much society has changed in a couple generations. Because, could you imagine that being released today?

