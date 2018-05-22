The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style May 2018

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As is the case with the Most Wanted Affordable Style series on this site, this is a list of suggested items in the styled space arena that recently caught our attention. Whether because of the good price, the great design, or the eye-catching attributes, the following picks showcase a few items that might more finely tune your own home style. May’s focus is all about the independent store or artisan. All picks are from shops that sell through Etsy. All are located in the United States. And most items are made here in the U.S. too.

Sold by Urban Edison through Etsy, and currently marked down as part of a Father’s Day promotion. Definitely creates a cool visual with the lamp coming off the side. Keep books, magazines, and other somewhat flat things organized in a very eye-catching way.

Whimsical, and to guests using your bathroom, likely surprising. Only a couple of these guys left. Sold by South Texas Home Decor. Get your nautical on, if you’re in to that sort of thing. And speaking of toilet paper holders, I don’t know how I feel about this.

MeshCloud is a shop on Etsy that makes extremely cool 3D printed plastic pots and sculptures. Plus the plastic is PLA, “a 3d printing plastic made from corn-starch or sugar cane. It is 100% biodegradable, and non-toxic. 3D printed products made with PLA are durable, strong, and make useful items that hold up to real life.” These pots aren’t the cheapest, but they’re sure to garner compliments.

Seems like we have some fellas around these parts that have been procreating (although word is that’s happening less and less), so a pick like this should resonate with some. These rugs are made from small balls of wool attached together to create a nice, cushy spot. This doesn’t have to be just for kids though. You deserve a nice cushy spot too, damn it!

If the rug is child friendly, then this would be the product that could send your toddler to the emergency room for stitches in a forehead gash faster than they can go from happy as a clam to the spawn of all that is unholy. So, if you have said toddler, only put these on high cabinets, nothing low to the ground. Concerning the knobs themselves, aren’t they cool? They look really satisfying to grab as well. Sold by Forge Hardware Studio.

Question: are kids even being taught anymore how to read wall clocks? I’m assuming so, unless most 6 year olds are carrying cell phones in class. Still, it seems like wall clocks are destined to become antiquated and irrelevant, and simply an objet d’art. So, as an artistic object, I like the above clock from decoylab. It’s striking, yet still functional.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.