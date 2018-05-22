Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Blue Lens Palma Sunglasses for $36

Blue lenses. Retro shaped frames. Surprisingly solid feeling construction. These are pretty rare. You’re getting Steve McQueen style eye-wear for less than a quick trip to an ATM.

Made in China of course, but the dark tortoise frames, flat brow piece, and partially metal temple arms all combine for a super-on-trend look. 52mm lens diameter, but they wear a bit bigger due to the thicker frames. And thanks to J. Crew trying to get a jump on the long-weekend retail sales push, they ship for free through today (5/22.)

Full picks from this 40% off sale are coming tomorrow in our massive long-weekend sales hoedown. But for now? These qualify for a steal alert.

That’s all. Carry on.