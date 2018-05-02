Steal Alert: J. Crew Ludlow Suit In Light Gray for $227.50

Huge thanks to Desh M. for this one.

Yes, it has the slim 2.5″ Ludlow Lapels, and some fellas think those are too slim. But I’d challenge anyone to honestly say they notice, and then scoff at 2.5″ lapel “in the wild.” They’re slim, but not absurdly skinny.

Yes, it’s in a mid to lighter “geyser” grey shade, instead of a wheelhouse navy or charcoal (but a medium to light gray is #3 on this list.)

But at this price? Stop your belly achin’.

Full retail is $650. Was on sale for $450. Previous 30% off codes dropped it to $318.50

Now, with the extra 50% off code HOORAY, it’s down to $227.50

Half canvas. Italian wool. Lined in Bemberg instead of crappy polyester. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, and the fact that they’re sold as suit separates and not a nested pair means you’re not out of luck if you don’t fall into the usual “drop” zones.

Code HOORAY is good for an extra 50% off sale items. And it’s working on this suit at post time. Plus, it doesn’t appear to be final sale either.

Code expires TODAY. Sizes are a bit scattered on the pants. Almost all sizes on the jackets available at post time.

That’s all. Carry on.