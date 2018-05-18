The Weekend Reset: Sports betting, the return of an old favorite, and the makings of a perfect party.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch your weekend up, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

The SCOTUS upended a 25 year old law that outlawed sports betting outside of Las Vegas. This, obviously, is huge news and the impact it will have moving forward is still being figured out. This will get you some idea of what’s at stake. (photo credit)

PLAY: Go climb a tree and swing on some ropes.

Chances are there is at least one ropes course in your area. They have become increasingly popular over the last decade as people search out new avenues of recreation. They are common with corporate team building events. And they do a great deal for your self-esteem. Even if you are not a fan of heights, in order to play on one of these you need to be secured at all times. Safety is the first thing you learn before you even climb up. If you can remind yourself that you are secure, you should be able to do a great deal more than you ever thought possible. Once you are up on the course you have a really terrific selection of methods of crossing from one platform or another. They are challenging for many, but confidence comes quickly and the experience is quite rewarding. So. Much. Fun. (photo credit)

BINGE: Karate Kid version 2.0

Picking up the Karate Kid story 30 years on, Cobra Kai is a YouTube Red offering that has people losing their shit. This, of course, is a good thing and we thank Dappered reader Brandon D for the hook-up.

EAT: Party Prep 101 – How to arrange a charcuterie and cheese board.

With all due respect to my vegan friends, nobody doesn’t like a good charcuterie board at a gathering. Along with crudite, they pair well with cocktails, beer and wine. Heck, even if you loathe olives, there is plenty else to appreciate and enjoy. Use this as a basic formula and substitute meats (Basque chorizo, Prosciutto, dry cured Salami for example), cheeses (Manchego is mandatory at my house, Stilton, Burrata), and assorted fruits and other items. Soon enough you will be a pro.

LISTEN: Indispensable party favor.

The reason you can’t buy one of the most beloved hip hop albums of all time is that it is stuck in legal limbo. This is not what you generally hear from the genre these days. De La Soul blurred the boundaries between hip hop and funk, jazz and pop, with kitschy pop culture samples and a sense of joy. If you are looking for a sure fire way to provide the perfect soundtrack for a Spring or Summer event, this is it.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure he should lay off the horror movies but he’s afraid to.