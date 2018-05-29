Quick Picks: Mr. Porter Sale 2018

Mr. Porter can get… strange. I’m not trying to rip on them, but a lot of us who prefer a more classic, down-to-earth (but still sharp) look will cast a pretty strong side eye to some of their bold, loud, expensive stuff. But hey, if you wanna drop six bills on slide sandals, it’s no epidermis off my proboscis. Just don’t ask me to understand the “why” behind your purchase.

THAT SAID… there are a few pieces in their just launched sale that belong on this website. Brace your checking accounts for big numbers. This ain’t Target or H&M. So even the more conservative stuff on the lower end of the Mr. Porter price point scale can get spendy. Also, know that stock can move fast. So if sizes are short or gone, know that it wasn’t our intention to send you on a wild goose chase.

Goodyear welted. A versatile, yet not-so-normal color. If I recall correctly, most (all?) Grenson shoes and boots are made overseas. India if memory serves, but that could have changed. That said, they can look and feel awfully nice.

For the heavy daily packers, or, the light overnight packers. Made from their water resistant tin-cloth fabric. Made in the USA of course.

That’s actually not a half bad price for a good leather jacket. I don’t have any experience with Belstaff leather, but they’re a heritage outerwear company, so, it’s probably a good bet? Lots of sizes left at post time too. Made in Italy.

From their new line of retro themed watches. Comes with two nylon straps (hence, the “gift set”). Quartz of course. 100m water resistance. Been real tough to find these on sale anywhere. 38mm case.

59% cotton, 41% nylon blend canvas with leather trim. Sure looks like it has a bit of a chambray look to it? Some leather trim here and there. Made in California.

No extra band here, but you do get a leather strap standard, and the good throwback looks that comes with their archive collection. 38mm diameter for both of these.

A good sized discount on this made in the USA classic. Just the green and tan to pick from this time.

Beautiful, and really, really friggin’ expensive. Even with the sale.

Bit of an odd duo here, being that the black is more expensive at full retail, yet marked down further. It’s also smaller than the navy option. Dimensions (in inches, they’re listed as CM on the Mr. Porter site) for the black is: 12 x 19 x 11. So not all that big. For the navy it’s 17.25 x 21.25 x 12.5. Both are made in the USA.

Good grief, check out that texture. Full grain nubuck uppers. Goodyear welted sole. Just about sold out at post time.

It’s a Handsome Dan! Wait. No it isn’t. At least I don’t think it is? Spendy, but functional and looks great on a shelf.

A made in the USA travel bag that’s a bit of a legend. Originally designed to fit under the seat of a Pullman train car. It also meets standard airline carry on requirements.

A good addition to the coffee table for those who are fascinated by this weird, creepy, sometimes utterly terrifying art. You guys know who you are.

No word on when this Mr. Porter sale seems to expire? But if past is prologue, most of this stuff will be sold out long before we get to that point anyway.