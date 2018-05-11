The Weekend Reset: Perspective, exploration and food and fun for your next BBQ

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch your weekend up, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

WATCH (& Listen): A reminder.

Sometimes it is way too easy to let all the drama going on in the world take a toll on your soul. Which is why this song should always be within reach. It is beautifully arranged, uplifting and heartfelt without being corny. It is a good reminder that there are really good things to remember when you need it most. This band released one lovely album under this name. Lead singer and songwriter Jonny McDaid is now a member of Snow Patrol.

Not everyone is able to take off for a weekend in DC or Madrid or Paris. Some of the most remarkable museums in the world can be experienced via virtual tours. Some are better than others. Because I couldn’t find a worthy e-tour of The Prada in Madrid, I thought I’d invite you to check out The Smithsonian’s Natural Museum of Natural History because cavemen and elephants and dinosaurs oh my! Also, wet specimens? Sure. Why not. Stuck home this weekend? Enjoy the tour! (photo credit)

One of my favorite vegetables when I was going up were artichokes. Yes, I was a weird kid. Nonetheless, these remain a favorite of mine. This is a terrific way to enjoy this particular member of the thistle family. Make sure to check out the recipes for Caper Sauce, Smoked Paprika-Garlic Butter, and Spicy Soy Mayo.

This is one of the most popular games in Europe according to every single article I have found. Mölkky combines elements of croquet, darts and bowling along with some strategy for good natured fun at summer get togethers. Not gonna lie – this is a go-to for my crew at spring and summer patio parties and it’s not uncommon to have 2 sets going at once. No, we are not nerds. The game is just fun. Also, apologies for the music used in that video because…oof.

This is not a collection for the faint of heart. But it is deeply rewarding. Heathcock’s stories feature tough people leading brittle lives. It’s about bad decisions and even worse luck. The writing is crisp and lyrical. The struggles and events never fail to connect. Think Cormack McCarthy. These stories bite at your soul and keep coming back to nudge at your thoughts and ideas about how life is. It is a remarkable collection.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s a big fan of furballs and still not convinced that the internet is a net plus gain for humanity.