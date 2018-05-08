Most Wanted Affordable Style – May 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Has that retro thing going for it. 38mm case and an 18mm wide band, which happens to be Italian stone washed leather. That cool grey tone should go with everything too, and the grey means you won’t have to match it to your belt or shoes (feel free to wear brown or black or white sneakers). Looks like something that Todd Snyder would carry. But this one? This one has a better water resistant rating. 100m is not too shabby. Especially considering the newest Todd Snyder Timex watches are “nautical” inspired but carry a measly 30m water resistance.

Not bad for a pair of shoes from Nordstrom’s higher end “JWN” house line. I’d stick with the suede options here. Not only are they gonna be perfect for the warm weather ahead, it appears that the smooth leather options might have some sort of “flaking” issue (see the reviews). And suede? It won’t flake. Ships and returns free since it’s Nordstrom.

Todd Snyder Made in Canada Linen Sportcoat – $348.60 w/ single use 30% off code (check your catalogs)

This thing has a LOT going for it. Bold pattern, but the base is an easy to wear neutral shade of gray. Unconstructed and barely lined, which is perfect for the season ahead. Made in Canada from Italian linen too. Regular price is $498, but you should be able to snag it for 30% off if you get the Todd Snyder snail-mail catalog (or, know someone who does). Look inside that catalog. You should find a card that has a single use code on it for 30% off $100+. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

“Might as well have the best” is Filson’s mantra. And that’s good. “Might as well have the best… ON SALE” is even better. Looks like that $100 off $300+ (reg. priced stuff) code BBSTYLE applies to Filson goods at Brooks Brothers. And that includes their exclusive tin-cloth, weather resistant twill brief with a plaid madras lining. Still made in the USA and built to last.

Made from a super-lightweight, 4.2oz cotton chino with a whopping 4% stretch mixed in, these could become a go-to for many in the heat. From the brand that has gone all-in on transparency. A true slim. Not skinny, but they are slim and do taper. Six different shades to pick from, including a “sage” and “stone” that’ll be perfect when it gets brutally hot.

BONUS Red Wing Weekender Chelsea in Suede – $129.97 Factory 2nd

Here’s how much of a sucker for fall your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor happens to be. I can’t wait to take these up to my favorite mountain town on a long, cool weekend, and wear them everywhere. Now, that doesn’t mean I can’t wear them now, but they do seem to look better with jeans. Factory 2nds are being sold through Nordstrom Rack, and thus, the hefty markdown. I know Zach wasn’t immensely impressed with these things at full price, but I picked up a pair of factory 2nds the other day, and couldn’t be happier. Of course, your mileage may vary being that factory 2nds have blemishes. But hey, not a bad price for a super versatile, made in the USA boot. Note that these do NOT come with the shoehorn and suede care that the full priced Huckberry version comes with.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.