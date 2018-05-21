Monday Sales Tripod – $200 USA Made Dress Shoes, GAP Free Shipping No Minimum, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Again? Apparently again. And from what I can tell thanks to tips from recent buyers, these still appear to be Allen Edmonds for Brooks Brothers stock. That stock has to be dwindling, being that BB appears to have moved to an Italian shoemaker for their in-house line of shoes. Do know that with the poron insole, there’s a little less volume inside of the shoe. So that could affect how they fit for some. I know, I know, it’s weird that some of those shoes DON’T say that Allen Edmonds makes them. Yet they’re Goodyear welted and made in the USA. If it’s not AE, then who is it? And if it’s Acme Shoe Company in Peoria (or somewhere else), than isn’t it still a pretty solid deal at two bills? Meanwhile, there’s plenty of apparel and accessories getting the extra 20% off cut too. Like that outstanding looking soft Buffalo leather briefcase.

Massdrop has been on a bit of a roll lately, and they’re currently offering two tempting automatic movement driven watches. No experience with the Spinnaker brand, but the price point is tempting and nicely entry level. Meanwhile, there’s the Glycine moonphase. Big fan of that one. Note that the images above are NOT to scale. In fact, the Spinnaker is bigger than the Glycine. Spinnaker checks in at 43mm, while the Glycine is a more classic 40mm.

It’s the “up to” distinction that’s key here. So the site’s not half off, some of it is, a few items may be, but much of it isn’t. That said, free shipping no minimum is a nice bonus if you’re the type who shops for one piece at a time.

Also worth a mention on a Monday