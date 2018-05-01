GAP 40% off No Exclusions + Extra 10% off & Free Shipping

Gap sure is a bit divisive these days. Either you appreciate the heritage brand doing their best, and take advantage of the sales (like this one), or, you think the quality stinks and they’re not worth shopping at anymore. Yet if you’re the latter, you almost certainly shop at H&M.

Beats me.

ANYWAY. Big thanks to Jesse R for the tip on this one. No exclusions, and the 40% off + an extra 10% off (no, that’s not 50% off, it’s 46% off because the extra 10% is deducted from the reduced 40% off price) deal is unusually good. By the way, if you’re the asshole in Rouen France who used our business credit card to have one hell of a fun day at the movies (yes, I googled the name of the business), I’m coming for you. And all of your family. And I’m starting with the family, so you can witness their suffering. I’ll take finger tips from distant relatives first, then ears from first cousins, and the closer I get to you I’ll take progressively bigger pieces. Watch La Poste.

Well hello there, what’s this? Chinos specifically engineered to be more lightweight and breezy for the warmer months? Perfect 97% cotton and 3% spandex here. Four basic, versatile shades for both the slim and straight fits.

Perfect for the warmer weather ahead. Something to mix it up. A heavy leather belt just doesn’t always look right wrapped around a pair of lightweight linen pants. So, try suede or something webbed or woven like these. And the free shipping no minimum with the code really helps here.

Give ’em credit. GAP is trying to keep up. While the likes of spendier brands like Bonobos lead the way with Summerweight jeans, it’s the cheaper places that are now releasing their own, lighter weight, supposedly more breathable denim for summer. Quite the fabric blend here: 80% Cotton, 10% Polyester, 8% Elasterrell, 2% Polyurethane.

Everything you want and nothing you don’t. It’s amazing how good a basic, not too fussy, mid thigh mac can look. Young or old, it’s a great staple to have on hand. 70% cotton and 30% nylon here. Chambray trim details.

An almost half and half linen cotton blend should make for airy, but not transparent chinos. Lots of colors to pick from, and those wide stripes are a nice departure from the norm.

I think more than a few of us are gonna dig the looks of this one. And bombers are very much in. Cool to see GAP doing something a little different here with a classic short jacket style. Extremely well reviewed. And that’s saying something.

The champ. Basic for sure, but well executed and is often excluded from normal GAP codes. Not this time. I’m still here for these. And great zeus I hate that phrase. “I’m here for…” Can we stop saying that now? It’s the Tide Pod challenge of slang.

Not all cotton like cheaper options. A little more than half breezy linen and the rest being sturdy cotton. Should cut down on the weight and open up the fibers a bit for more air flow.

Two pairs, two fits, and both are a classic dark blue that should go with everything. Usually excluded from codes and promos since they’re jeans.

Another bomber option, only this time in a summery blend of cotton and linen. Three colors to pick from. Now under fifty bucks thanks to the 40% + extra 10% off.

Slub weave fabric has that super-casual, uneven texture to it. Lots of colors. Lots. Somehow missed these in the most recent polo-palooza. But if past is prologue, expected these slub-fabric numbers to be casual. Real casual.

Another basic that usually gets excluded more often than not thanks to their being… well… basic wheelhouse pants. 98% cotton and 2% lycra. Plenty of saturated colors to pick from. Slim fit.

Yes, giving these another mention. Because somewhere between ultra hip and dad style, there’s these. They look comfortable, that’s for sure.

Thick thigh chums! Heed my call! Tired of all the slim to skinny pant fit coverage? Here’s some straight fits for you and me. Made in their worn in but not worn out vintage wash fabric. Usually excluded since they’re khakis (and popular), but not today.

Cardigans don’t get the respect they deserve. Layers are great, but constantly putting on and taking off a pullover can leave you looking like you just stuck your fingers in a light socket. Cardigans solve that problem. This one is a blend of linen and cotton. Perfect for spring, and that cool/crisp texture of linen is always welcome.

Unlike the “clean” mac, this one is all cotton twill. No nylon or poly in there to help rain bead up. But it should still keep you dry in everything but a downpour.

One day, the Schott. But today? I dunno, you usually get what you pay for when it comes to leather jackets. So this could still be a risk. But man they nailed the design, and the price is awfully tempting. Almost always excluded since it’s leather apparel or leather accessories.

The GAP 40% off code THANKYOU + extra 10% off and free shipping, no exclusions code EXTRA expires today, 5/1/18. Rouen must be nice this time of year.