Best of Threads: Elbow Rips, One Blazer for School, and Traveling the Country

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Threads user Teej has a problem. Two of the five Charles Tyrwitt shirts he purchased just over a year ago have developed rips in the elbows. In light of this he came to Threads and asked a few questions:

1. Can the elbows be fixed/patched?

2. Has anyone else had this experience with CT shirts? Is it a known problem with this brand or is it just a general problem with dress shirts?

3. Would upgrading to a higher quality brand help? Or is it that I just need to make a conscious effort to not put my elbows on the desk?

Of course, Teej received multiple responses from the Threads community. Barnesy admitted that he has that issue with all his dress shirts, and that his wife says he must have knives for elbows. 77Pat has the same issue and said he needs to learn how to roll up his sleeves at work. Bixmeister suggested that the formaldehyde used to create non-iron shirts could partially be to blame. And Hornsup84 said that he’s never had a shirt elbow blow out on him, despite wearing dress shirts all the time, but it might just be to regular rotation.

Apollo came to Threads to get advice on purchasing a navy blazer for use year round while he’s going to school. Confusion abounded at the start of the conversation, as several threads users pointed out that a blazer isn’t the typical uniform of a college guy, and the options that Apollo linked to from the start where very nice, high end blazers with a price tag to match. Apollo was unapologetic in his response: I have no interest in blending in while earning my degree or in life in general. I want to dress well for myself, not others. Damn, son. Clarification came about a bit later in the conversation though, as Apollo revealed that he’s somewhere in his 20’s, and transferring out of the military into an Ivy League school, and not starting as a freshman. This Thread turned into not just a conversation about blazers, but also about confidence and presentation, and dressing for yourself and not to please others. (photo credit)

Started back in 2015, this Thread still sees some action from time to time. Earlier this year Vicious49 posted his paired down collection, as seen above. Yesterday LesserBlackDog shared his MVP lineup, which garnered some attention due to the Alba watch that was included. Heafcliff is only rocking two watches right now, but there is definitely something to be said for keeping options limited to make your decisions (and life) simpler.

Long time Threads member armedferret decided to share photos from his road trip from Maryland to Nevada and back. You may recall that armedferret, a.k.a. Mark G., included the Electric Daisy Carnival in the 5 Favorites write-up he did for Dappered. Well, he made it back to the event this year, and did plenty of site seeing along the way. If you’re not able to travel across the US this summer (which is likely most of us), you can live vicariously through Professor Horsey Head.