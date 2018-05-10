10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Lightweight Layers, Polarized Sunglasses, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

A lightweight, dependable, comfortable, beater field watch for your summertime adventures. 40mm case diameter and a 22mm band. Stainless steel caseback, but the rest of the case is a resin. Thus, the light in weight feel. 50m water resistance, so, probably don’t want to swim with it. Finanl sale. Sold via Massdrop. Estimated ship date is early June.

We’re big fans of Nordstrom’s merino-blend socks on this site. But having another alternative is hardly a bad thing. Got an email (and pics above) from reader Ariel A., who loves the in-house, Saks 5th Ave. made in Italy merino blend socks. Big thanks to him for the tip. Here’s what he had to say: These socks from Saks off 5th are 65% merino wool, 32% Nylon, 3% spandex, and made in Italy to boot (no pun intended)! They run $14.99 (CAD) generally, but in store they had a buy two, get two free deal that placed them squarely at $7.50. I’m not sure yet how these compare to the legendary Nordstrom socks in terms of longevity, but the price and specs are right, and the comfort is there. Only solid colors are available online, but in store there are a number of patterns as well, such as the “Denim” patterned socks shown in the photos. NOTE: There were 2 sizes available in store, 1 size fits all and 10-13. I found the 10-13 fit my 9.5 foot better and snugger than the 1 size fits all, so people with smaller feet should keep this in mind.

Track jackets can get spendy. Yet, if you workout, you know how convenient they can be. They’re the perfect layer pre-working out. Great for carrying your keys and wallet, and they can go in the same laundry load as your other workout gear (here’s a tip: use a little white vinegar to keep the stink at bay.) Two color options here from Target’s in house Goodfellow & Co. Brand. One reviewer said the zipper broke on his pretty quick, but, maybe he got a dud.

There are a ton of barely-beer, terribly sweet, summer seasonals out there. This is not one from that pile of awful. Instead, it’s refreshing, citrusy with none of that artificial nonsense, and at 5% abv and 162 calories / 12 oz, you can have more than one without having it go to your head (or your gut.) Reminds me a little bit of Haacker Pschorr without the stank. I hate summer, but I always look forward to Twilight hitting the shelves.

A new brand with some celebrity endorsers, these sunglasses are cheap, but not gas station garbage. Shown above is “The Commando,” their basic aviator. They’re lightweight. Don’t get me wrong, “substantial” is not a word I’d use to describe them. But they don’t feel rickety either. There are a tno of different styles to pick from, but, read those reviews. Seems like some of the designs with plastic ear pieces have structural flaws?

The period of time that ran from post cold-war to pre 9/11 had this weird, numbed but manic feel. Everything was great yet nothing really meant anything. There was ease/relief (yay we won’t die in a nuclear war!) but also, if this was as good as it was gonna get, then what the hell was the point of it all anyway? Oasis balanced those two sides. They were the biggest band in the world, but boy did they not give a flying feck at the same time. This was the album just after “What’s The Story Morning Glory?”and Noel has said, time and again, that he hates it. I’d argue it’s a terrific summertime, windows down, stereo blaring in the car on a road trip album. There’s fast, there’s slow, and you can try to read into the lyrics as much as you’d like. But good luck. They seemed to be doing a lot of coke at the time.

A perfect summer layer, on clearance, and now an extra 40% off thanks to that SUNNY code. Cotton/nylon/merino wool blend is a bonus.

Banana Republic’s latest shot at making an incredibly comfortable, incredibly flexible pair of pants just might be another home run. They feel like the direct mid-point between a pair of all cotton chinos, and an all poly tech pant. Fabric make up is 55% cotton, 39% polyester, and 6% spandex. LOTS of stretch, they’re wrinkle resistant, and they’re also quick drying. Full review coming, but if you’re in the market for some new pants, and want something breathable and stretchy, keep an eye out for these to go on sale. Currently excluded, but with the long weekend retail blitz coming up, you gotta think they’ll get some kind of discount? Currently only available in the Aiden Slim option.

Somewhere to keep your most favorite, top-shelf stuff, when that “friend” or relative comes over who has no shame and always reaches for the best you’ve got in the liquor cabinet. Never more! Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip.

How do you not love these things? Made in the USA of a tri-blend fabric that’s super soft. Retro without looking goofy. Hits the right balance between a close and easy-to-wear. Pre order, since it’s Gustin. They won’t ship until late July/early August. but you should get plenty of use out of them for years to come.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.