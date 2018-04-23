The Playlist – April 2018

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Dossier. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

On the heels of his hit collaboration with ODESZA, Leon Bridges previews his upcoming album with a couple new songs. “Bad Bad News” has a bit if a Yacht Rock vibe, providing a perfect groove for Bridges’ effortless vocals. This is all kinds of smooth and sexy.

Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong is no stranger to side projects (Foxboro Hot Tubs…Pinhead Gunpowder…anybody?), and he’s just released a new ep from this most recent incarnation. There is absolutely nothing surprising about these new songs and perhaps that’s not even the point. This is just fun stuff.

Lo Moon recently released their debut album and from start to finish there is not one wrong note. The melodies are rich and restrained, the production makes headphones mandatory, and the songs stay with you. For fans of Talk Talk, Roxy Music, mid 80’s Peter Gabriel and early 4AD releases. This has already found a place on my year end top 10.

At least we still have Willie. #genuinenationaltreaure

Matthew Sweet has a long career of bringing shiny power pop to the masses going all the way back to his first couple of records way back when. I’m not sure anyone is doing it better these days.

You might know this track from the trailer to Marvel’s Iron Fist trailer. Joe came across it in a spin class. And it has moved to my gym playlist. Your results may vary.

It’s been a long break for these guys. Last we heard from Gary Lightbody and crew was 2011. It seems like the entire music industry has evolved a whole lot since then. The band recently shared a trailer for Wildness (which comes out in May). “Life On Earth” is one of those songs the band excels at: songs which connect and transport, melodies that nail the landing, arrangements which engage, and a earnestness which is never cloying, only relatable. This is really something.

After winning an Emmy last year for their contribution to the Netflix documentary 13th, Multi-hyphenate Common, Grammy winning pianist/producer Robert Glasper and drummer/producer Karriem Riggins decided to record under the name August Greene. Blurring the boundaries of R&B, Jazz and Hip-Hop, this might be the most intriguing music I’ve heard in a while.

Seems like Eddie & Co have something on their mind. This is in your face and unflinching.

Such a simple thing. What a perfect way to describe much of what LaMontagne brings to his music. And yet, it is always drenched in the feels. All of them. OK, I haven’t noticed much in the way of PARTY! feels but to my point: there is so much to soak up in his songs, a comfort found in his voice.

Well this was unexpected. The third (fourth?) preview track from A Perfect Circle’s upcoming project is, to be blunt, super catchy. Anyone who has read “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy” books will immediately recognize the reference in the song title along with the significance of the dolphins in the video. The verses manage to bring to mind Billy Joel (“We Didn’t Start the Fire”) and REM (“It’s The End Of The World”) in the most peripheral manner possible. But it’s the melody that digs in and roots around before finding a comfy space to ear worm. Full marks.

This seems like one of the genuine rock and roll songs to come down the road in some time. Raw and immediate.

Because sometimes you just want a totally ingratiating pop tune that makes you feel a whole lot better about your inner demons. Or something. Mostly, I can relate.

You don’t need me for this one. Just hit play and roll with it. This is officially the first contender for song of the summer.

Shoegaze Post-punk from this Canadian band. More dense and atmospheric than Interpol, with a buried vocal track and assorted goth touch points. The whole thing feels like it’s coming from far away.

Pretty much exactly. RIP Chester. Thanks to Joe for passing this along.

Massive Attack’s debut CD, Blue Lines is a legit masterpiece. But their follow up album provided a couple singles which are utterly beautiful. Everything But The Girl’s Tracey Thorn’s vocals steal the spotlight, but Brian Eno’s added production are equally impressive.

